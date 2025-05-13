New Ventures Maine in partnership with Main Street Bath will present a free workshop for older adults to explore self-employment from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22. The workshop will be held online and in person at Main Street Bath, 15 Commercial St.
The workshop, “Work for Yourself@50+,” is a careful consideration of the potential benefits and risks of self-employment. The class breaks down choices in an approachable way through five steps: 1) Explore your options, 2) Find your focus, 3) Make a plan, 4) Watch out for trouble and 5) Find support.
New Ventures Maine’s professional staff will help participants gain the knowledge, support and resources needed to take the right first steps toward successful self-employment.
For more information, contact Alicia LaFosse, New Ventures Maine microenterprise specialist, at alicia.lafosse@maine.edu or 621-7457. To sign up online, visit newventuresmaine.org/class/work-for-yourself-50-online-3/.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.