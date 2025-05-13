New Ventures Maine in partnership with Main Street Bath will present a free workshop for older adults to explore self-employment from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22. The workshop will be held online and in person at Main Street Bath, 15 Commercial St.

The workshop, “Work for Yourself@50+,” is a careful consideration of the potential benefits and risks of self-employment. The class breaks down choices in an approachable way through five steps: 1) Explore your options, 2) Find your focus, 3) Make a plan, 4) Watch out for trouble and 5) Find support.

New Ventures Maine’s professional staff will help participants gain the knowledge, support and resources needed to take the right first steps toward successful self-employment.

For more information, contact Alicia LaFosse, New Ventures Maine microenterprise specialist, at alicia.lafosse@maine.edu or 621-7457. To sign up online, visit newventuresmaine.org/class/work-for-yourself-50-online-3/.

