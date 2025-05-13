A measure to strengthen Maine’s life science economy is set to go before the House and Senate for a vote after being passed unanimously by the Housing and Economic Development Committee.

LD 1643 is a bipartisan bill sponsored by Sen. Teresa Pierce, D-Cumberland, to establish the Maine Life Science Innovation Center. Maine’s life sciences sector is already thriving. This legislation is about taking that success to the next level by giving it the structure, focus and leadership it needs to keep growing — statewide, sustainably and strategically.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Agnieszka Carpenter is executive director of the Bioscience Association of Maine.

Maine’s life sciences sector is growing fast. It supports nearly 10,000 jobs, contributes more than $2.3 billion annually to our economy and has grown by 31% over the last five years, far outpacing most other sectors in the state. From rare disease research to veterinary medicine, aquaculture to sustainable food systems and biobased products, Maine is already on the map.

But we’re competing in a race where other states are speeding ahead. Massachusetts invested $1 billion to become a global leader. Rhode Island committed $45 million last year to launch a statewide hub. Maine’s innovation opportunity is real, but without coordination, we’re missing opportunities, including in securing major federal and philanthropic funding.

That’s what LD 1643 is about. The bill would create a statewide center to align Maine’s life sciences work — bringing together researchers, employers, educators and entrepreneurs to move with one strategy, one voice and greater impact.

Importantly, this center is designed with Maine’s budget realities in mind. The governor proposed $3 million in her budget to support life sciences, and LD 1643 puts that seed funding to work. This isn’t about constructing a big building or launching a costly new agency. It’s about creating a focused board and small staff with a clear charge: connect the work already happening, build a statewide strategy and bring in outside funding. The center is specifically structured to avoid large, ongoing appropriations. Instead, it will be expected to attract private, federal and philanthropic dollars to sustain its programs.

This is a practical solution to a real challenge. Maine’s life sciences sector is growing, but without better coordination and support, we’re missing opportunities. The center would serve as a statewide hub to help new companies get started, expand workforce training and make sure we’re competitive for national investment.

With federal research funding increasingly uncertain, states that organize themselves well will be the ones that win. Maine needs to be in that group. And with LD 1643, plus a proposed $50 million R&D bond that would invest in innovation infrastructure (LD 506), we have a clear, cost-conscious way to stay competitive.

Some may wonder: why invest now? The better question is: how can we afford not to? The cost of waiting is losing our young talent, watching companies choose to accelerate in other states and seeing federal grants go to better-organized regions.

We’ve laid the groundwork. Now is the time to take the next step.

Maine’s life sciences sector is not a future goal. It is a present-day success story. LD 1643 is how we grow it into something bigger, more coordinated and built to last.

I urge lawmakers to support this legislation and for Mainers to speak up and say: let’s not lose the advantage we’ve worked so hard to build.

