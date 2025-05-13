The city of Portland says a recent audit of rental listings conducted by a tenants union was largely inaccurate because many of the violators it flagged are either exempt from rent control, in compliance, or already have an active enforcement case against them.

Bradley Davis, a founding member of the Portland Tenants Union which presented the audit at a City Council meeting last week, said he was skeptical of the city’s conclusion after the group of about five union members surveyed 240 rental listings that appeared on Zillow and Craigslist throughout the month of March and compared those listings to the city’s rental requirements.

That included an analysis of whether the units were complying with the rent control ordinance, if they were registered with the city and if they were following housing safety guidelines. What they said they found was that more than 145 of the 240 listings they audited – about 60% of units – were out of compliance with city rental regulations.

But city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said that of the 145 units that the tenants union reported were out of compliance, at least 70 were either not, or already had an enforcement cases against them.

She said city staff has found discrepancies in the tenants union’s audit because some of the official addresses were different than the advertised units or because units changed hands and have new owners. She also said that the union’s audit was of a very small sample size and “not truly reflective” of the situation in the city.

Davis maintains that the process for enforcement should be more clear and that tenants can’t advocate for themselves if finding information about their rentals and the ordinance is too difficult.

“I am pretty skeptical that we would be incorrect on 100% of what they’ve seen so far just based on the lengths to which our volunteers went to,” he said.

He said that even if the tenants union did get so much of its audit wrong, he believes it raises an important issue of information access when it comes to rental regulations. He said the group of volunteers who worked on the audit is extremely knowledgeable about accessing public information.

“If we aren’t able to come to the correct conclusions, how can an average tenant?” he said.

The City Council is scheduled to hold hold a workshop on June 9 where both city staff and union leaders are expected to present reports.

DIFFERENT CONCLUSIONS

Nearly 20,000 rental units are registered in the city, according to staff data. In 2024, the city investigated 3,911 of those units – 390 of which were initiated by complaints, and the rest were proactive enforcement.

The city didn’t have a full staff to enforce rent control until April 2024. That’s because the rent control ordinance went into effect in the middle of a budget cycle, so enforcement positions couldn’t be added to the budget until the following fiscal year, said Grondin.

With a full staff in place this year, the city reports that it is moving at a faster clip to investigate possible violations. In the first quarter of 2025, the group investigated 2,878 units and found 106 violations, according to city data.

Davis said he is still concerned the rental office isn’t doing enough to catch violations.

One concern he has is that the city does not investigate violations based on posted listings (like those his group reviewed on Zillow), only properties that have already been rented. So if a unit is listed on Zillow for more than its allowed to be rented for, or is unregistered, the city can’t file a violation until someone signs a lease on the unit.

“There is nothing preventing the city from reaching out to a landlord who is advertising their intent to break the law and letting them know they are about to break the law, but they are choosing not to,” said Davis.

However, Grondin said that simply advertising an unregistered unit or a too-expensive apartment isn’t in violation of the ordinance.

“The violation is for charging, not for advertising. This is per the ordinance,” said Grondin. She also said that every reported violation is assigned to an inspector and followed up on. Should a violation be found, a notice is issued.

Davis argued that puts too much of the onus on tenants by waiting for them to come forward.

Tenants aren’t wanting to because they are scared of losing their housing,” said Davis. “Additionally, the city seems to be very skewed towards believing landlord and putting the full burden on tenants to disprove landlords rather than just requiring verifiable information from landlords on their registrations.”

Based on the number of unregistered rentals found in the union’s audit, Davis said he is also concerned the city might have no process for enforcing registration, which is required for all rental units in the city.

But Grondin, said they have enforced registration requirements ever since onboarding a full rent control enforcement staff. She said the city collects rental registration fees at the end of the year and notices of violation for unregistered rentals go out in early spring.

