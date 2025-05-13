The Cape Elizabeth Police Department received “an unusual, but warranted call” last weekend, the town stated on its website.

On the morning of Sunday, May 4, a Cape Elizabeth resident reported that they had come across a mother and father duck quacking into a storm drain.

They looked down to discover eight ducklings trapped inside.

“Officer Darin Estes was called and, with the help of Cape Elizabeth Public Works Department, they were able to remove the storm drain grate and access the ducklings,” the post stated. “Officer Estes, an avid and self-proclaimed expert fisherman, used his fishing net skills to rescue all eight ducklings out of the drain.”

The mother duck reportedly quacked at the rescuers before the family waddled away.

“We think it was a thank you,” the town stated.

