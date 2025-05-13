Six of the eight ducklings who were all eventually rescued by a Cape Elizabeth police officer and public works employee on Sunday, May 4. Photo courtesy of Town of Cape Elizabeth

The Cape Elizabeth Police Department received “an unusual, but warranted call” last weekend, the town stated on its website.

Cape Elizabeth Police Officer Darin Estes leans into a storm drain with a net to rescue eight ducklings that were found trapped inside on the morning of Sunday, May 4. Photo courtesy of Town of Cape Elizabeth

On the morning of Sunday, May 4, a Cape Elizabeth resident reported that they had come across a mother and father duck quacking into a storm drain.

They looked down to discover eight ducklings trapped inside.

“Officer Darin Estes was called and, with the help of Cape Elizabeth Public Works Department, they were able to remove the storm drain grate and access the ducklings,” the post stated. “Officer Estes, an avid and self-proclaimed expert fisherman, used his fishing net skills to rescue all eight ducklings out of the drain.”

The mother duck reportedly quacked at the rescuers before the family waddled away.

“We think it was a thank you,” the town stated.

