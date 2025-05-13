River Arts in Damariscotta is home to artist Kharris Brill’s upcoming solo show “Repurposed Treasures” in the River Room. This exhibition of assemblages featuring found objects runs May 15 through June 4. Meet the artist at the opening reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 17.

“Kharris” is a moniker for Kathryn Harris, which she coined during her art school days. She moved to Maine from Utah in 1989. Living on Peaks Island for seven years, she attended Portland School of Art, then moved to South Portland for several years, and since 2008, has been living in Bath with her husband Ken.

Most of Brill’s work is self-educated, learning new tools and techniques as she goes. Her creations include linear stained-glass pieces, batik, reclaimed wood furniture-making and found object assemblages. In all her media, she finds inspiration in the work of Frank Lloyd Wright and Joseph Cornell. She tries to use salvage for anything she can. In July 2015. Brill opened her own shop, Kharris B, in downtown Bath. Just prior to the pandemic, she moved her shop into her home in Bath and in 2023 began seeking to exhibit her work again.

“My definition of art is a little, well … loose,” Brill said in a prepared release. “Over the years, I have become a visual dissector: My curiosity seems to skip ‘the whole shebang’, and zeroes in on the curious detail of almost anything I see. My penchant for picking up random bits that interest me has been honed. With this growing enthusiasm I’ve had to refine my collections somewhat.

All of these things that I curated mean something to some part of my head and heart. My hope is that they engage people in that same innocent-curious way that they do for me. I want there to be pauses … where just looking at the piece actually requires some time, exploration, questions … possible discovery.”

River Arts is located at 36 Elm Street Plaza in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call the gallery at 563-6868 or visit riverartsme.org.

Copy the Story Link