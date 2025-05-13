Bath Savings Bank and the Chapman-Hall Stewardship Committee are sponsoring a safe shredding event from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, May 16.

With tax season over, residents and businesses can take this opportunity to clean out old financial papers, ancient bank statements and other documents for shredding by professionals. Volunteers will be on hand to provide assistance and bags, boxes or even truck loads of papers will be shredded quickly. There is no set charge for this service, but donations to support educational programs and for the maintenance of the Chapman-Hall House are appreciated.

Shredding will be available at the Bath Savings Bank parking lot next to the Chapman-Hall House, which is located at 270 Main St., Damariscotta.

Copy the Story Link