The Portland Sea Dogs game against the Somerset Patriots in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey, scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed because of rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, starting at 4 p.m.

The six-game series between the teams will start Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. Right-hander Yordanny Monegro is scheduled to pitch for Portland against Somerset right-hander Brendan Beck.

Portland is 18-12 and has a half-game lead over Binghamton in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division.

The Sea Dogs are coming off back-to-back extra-inning wins against the Chesapeake Baysox. On Saturday, Jhostynxon Garcia hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 10th to give the Sea Dogs a 4-3 win. On Sunday, Garcia’s two-run single in the 10th resulted in a 6-5 victory.

