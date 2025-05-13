After nine years in business, Tin Pan Bakery has announced it will close its doors later this month.

The bakery, which sold especially delicious versions of homey treats like snickerdoodles, molasses-ginger cookies, key lime pies and layer cakes, will permanently close on May 23.

Owner and baker Elise Richer wrote a poignant note to her fans on Facebook announcing the closure, which reads in part, “we have weathered inflation, tight labor markets, a pandemic, ingredient shortages, and more, including my own inexperience with business and some questionable decisions. But it turns out I can’t keep enduring arthritis and its constant toll on my aging joints, which makes this decision sad but inevitable.”

Located at 897 Brighton Ave. in Nasons Corner, Tin Pan Alley went through several iterations over the years, at times open for retail sales, at other points open for pickup orders, custom cakes and cookies and wholesale accounts only. In an email to her customers, Richer wished them “all the best with your future desserts.”

