The top 10 baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Times Record, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 5/12/25

BASEBALL 1. Scarborough (8) 87 2. Biddeford (1) 79 3. Thornton Academy 58 4. Greely 49 5. Gorham 45 6. Marshwood 39 7. South Portland 34 8. Mt. Ararat 33 9. York 27 10. Medomak Valley 15

SOFTBALL 1. Cheverus (8) 88 2. Gorham (1) 78 3. Windham 69 4. York 63 5. Leavitt 51 6. Skowhegan 41 7. Bangor 22 8. Kennebunk 18 9. Medomak Valley 13 10. Greely 12

BOYS LACROSSE 1. Falmouth (9) 90 2. Yarmouth 79 3. Thornton Academy 70 4. York 58 5. Kennebunk 57 6. North Yarmouth Academy 35 7. Freeport 30 8. South Portland 26 9. Maranacook/Winthrop 12 9. Windham 12

GIRLS LACROSSE 1. Kennebunk (8) 86 2. Freeport (1) 72 3. Marshwood 70 4. Cheverus 66 5. Mt. Ararat 51 6. Thornton Academy 40 7. Windham 27 8. Gorham 17 9. Falmouth 14 10. Sanford 13

Copy the Story Link