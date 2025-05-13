The top 10 baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Times Record, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
Through games of 5/12/25
BASEBALL
1.
Scarborough (8)
87
2.
Biddeford (1)
79
3.
Thornton Academy
58
4.
Greely
49
5.
Gorham
45
6.
Marshwood
39
7.
South Portland
34
8.
Mt. Ararat
33
9.
York
27
10.
Medomak Valley
15
SOFTBALL
1.
Cheverus (8)
88
2.
Gorham (1)
78
3.
Windham
69
4.
York
63
5.
Leavitt
51
6.
Skowhegan
41
7.
Bangor
22
8.
Kennebunk
18
9.
Medomak Valley
13
10.
Greely
12
BOYS LACROSSE
1.
Falmouth (9)
90
2.
Yarmouth
79
3.
Thornton Academy
70
4.
York
58
5.
Kennebunk
57
6.
North Yarmouth Academy
35
7.
Freeport
30
8.
South Portland
26
9.
Maranacook/Winthrop
12
9.
Windham
12
GIRLS LACROSSE
1.
Kennebunk (8)
86
2.
Freeport (1)
72
3.
Marshwood
70
4.
Cheverus
66
5.
Mt. Ararat
51
6.
Thornton Academy
40
7.
Windham
27
8.
Gorham
17
9.
Falmouth
14
10.
Sanford
13
