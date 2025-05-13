In the 1960s, there were ample opportunities to join citizen-led protests, but I was a little young for the civil rights struggles and too naïve to realize what was happening in Vietnam.
That changed in May 1970. I witnessed somber marchers carrying four coffins down Waterville’s Mayflower Hill, symbolizing the murder of four students at Kent State. I started paying more attention to the mounting anti-war protests. Still, I did not get involved because I found the protesters’ frequent burning of the American flag unacceptable.
But today’s so-called patriots are abusing the flag so badly I can’t look away. They fly it from their trucks and wear T-shirts, sweatshirts, etc., showing a tattered or shredded flag.
But such disrespect for the flag pales in comparison to the Trump administration’s determination to undermine our Constitution and threaten democracy.
President Trump seeks unbridled power. His accomplices act daily to take power from the legislative and judicial branches of our government. He has cowed the Republican Party (including our own Sen. Susan Collins) into bowing to everything he demands, and has packed the Supreme Court with like-minded justices. He routinely belittles and threatens other judges who disagree with him.
Our Constitution and democracy are at great risk. So I have started showing up at peaceful protests. When I think of the hundreds of thousands of men and women that have given their lives to create and protect our Constitution and flag over the past 235 years, I can no longer justify sitting at home and watching it all happen.
When will others show up?
Mike Roy
Waterville
