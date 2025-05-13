GARDINER — The York girls lacrosse team had lost five straight games against top competition, so a win Tuesday could hardly have felt better.

“We needed that,” first-year coach Jesse Kohler said to her father and assistant coach, Phil Rowley.

Yes, a 13-5 victory against Gardiner/Hall-Dale was special after three weeks worth of oh-so-nears. York was in control throughout, taking a 7-0 first-half lead and never letting the Tigers within six goals.

“We’ve had some close games. … I think everybody on the team can say we’re not disappointed in those games, but it’s always tough not coming out with the win,” said York senior midfielder Emma Joyce. “I’m proud of how we played today.”

How York did it

• The Wildcats (2-6) buried Gardiner/Hall-Dale early, getting three goals in the first quarter and four in the first 8:23 of the second to take a 7-0 lead. Ava Fontaine had three of those goals for York.

• Dominance in possession. During its early onslaught, York played an overwhelming amount of the game in Gardiner/Hall-Dale’s defensive area. When the Tigers (3-4) did get the ball, the Wildcats always seemed to dispossess them.

“Something we’ve been really working on is slowing it down, taking it behind the net and taking a second,” said York senior defenseman Natalie Dickson. “I think working together to protect the ball and have clean passes is something that’s really helped us.”

What it means

• York lost those five previous games by a combined 11 goals. That included one-goal losses to Class A Falmouth (4-3) and Cheverus (6-1) as well as a 13-8 loss to Marshwood, the No. 1 team in Class A at 7-0.

Those losses, as well as two-goal defeats to Greely and Yarmouth, made the Wildcats believe they could compete with the state’s best entering the second half of the season. Making a statement against a Class B foe Tuesday was their mission.

“I think that’s helped us a lot,” Joyce said. “It’s kind of been like throwing us in the deep end, but I think it worked out. I think it’s going to prepare us for the playoffs and (help us) with getting ready for those tough games and close games and staying composed.”

• Gardiner/Hall-Dale’s first game outside of the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference ended in defeat. The Tigers have now lost four of their past five after a 2-0 start to the season.

They said it

• “No matter what happens to these girls, their spirits have all been high. They know that they have just been working so hard against the best teams in the state. They’re so resilient, and they’ve just kept on all season so far, and it was great to see them go out today and get a win.” — Jesse Kohler

• “Offensively, I don’t think we looked very good today. We were kind of not very clean in our handles and our throwing, so that made it harder. It just felt like we were playing defense a ton. We got some stops, but not enough.” — Gardiner/Hall-Dale coach Jess Prince

Stat leaders

• York: Ava Fontaine (four goals, five groundballs), Emma Joyce (three goals, assist), Sophia Luchette (three goals)

• Gardiner/Hall-Dale: Lydia Gero (two goals, assist)

Up next

• York: vs. Cape Elizabeth (2-5), 4:30 p.m. Friday

• Gardiner/Hall-Dale: vs. Camden Hills/Oceanside (3-2), 4 p.m. Thursday

