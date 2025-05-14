Gorham Town Council Tuesday uneventfully passed a combined $82.7 million municipal and school budget after a resident peaceably left the public podium during a brief incident earlier in the meeting.

Council Chair Suzanne Phillips signaled Police Chief Chris Sanborn after she repeatedly warned resident Ben Tuttle that he had exceeded the four minutes allotted to speakers in the meeting.

Tuttle, self-described as a founding member of a local watchdog group, had continued reading a prepared statement about rising school budgets and the state’s declining student test scores. “Mr. Tuttle, please sit down,” Phillips warned repeatedly after the time limit had been surpassed. Sanborn approached the podium and Tuttle returned to a chair in the audience.

The Town Council voted unanimously, 6-0, with Phil Gagnon absent, to approve a $57.5 million school spending plan that includes adult education. School spending rises $4 million, or 7.6%, from the $53.5 million for the current fiscal year.

Ken Curtis, a taxpayer for 54 years, urged the council to scrutinize the budget. “I need you people to be very diligent about the budget,” Curtis said.

Nikki Hudson, a former Gorham School Committee member, spoke in favor of the school budget. A parent, Kelli Deveaux, said, “I expect a ‘yes’ vote tonight.”

Town Council Vice Chair Rob Lavoie said the school budget process was his third vote and his best experience so far.

The school budget now goes to voters in a June 10 validation referendum. Last year, Tuttle helped collect signatures for a citizens’ petition that forced a school budget referendum recount that narrowly passed by two votes.

The board Tuesday, also with a 6-0 unanimous vote, passed Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak’s $25.2 million budget, up from $26 million, or up $1.2 million for the current year to pay for local government. It includes the $1.7 million tax that Cumberland County assesses the town.

No one spoke from the public podium about the municipal side of the budget.

The total Gorham budget raises the $14.70 tax rate an estimated 32 cents to $15.02 per $1,000 of property valuation. Paraschak said the assessor will set the tax rate later this summer.

The estimated rate means taxes on a home assessed at $400,000 would jump up $128 from $5,880 to $6,008.

