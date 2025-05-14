After five years, Chez Rosa, a French bistro in Kennebunkport, is moving across the bridge to a new space in Kennebunk.

The new location will allow the restaurant to expand, open a patio and provide parking for both its customers and employees, said Yazmin Saraya, a pastry chef who owns the restaurant with her husband, Chef Kyle Robinson.

The space, at 173 Port Road, is the former home of Old Vines Wine Bar, which closed after 10 years on May 3. Chez Rosa will shut its doors in its current location on May 26 and plans to open in the new space in mid-June. Meanwhile, a small remodel is in process, mostly cosmetic, Saraya said, to give it “our brand, our vibe.”

In its new home, Chez Rosa will be able to seat 90 people inside, 22 more than it currently can. It also gains 44 seats with a patio, which will be open seasonally (and can accommodate leashed, well-behaved “fur friends,” Saraya said). The couple is hiring extra staff to handle the larger numbers.

Saraya and Robinson were set to open the original Chez Rosa on April 3, 2020. It goes without saying the pandemic delayed that.