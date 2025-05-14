Husband and wife team Kyle Robinson and Yazmin Saraya at Chez Rosa in Kennebunkport in April, 2020. The restaurant is moving to a new location. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

After five years, Chez Rosa, a French bistro in Kennebunkport, is moving across the bridge to a new space in Kennebunk.

The new location will allow the restaurant to expand, open a patio and provide parking for both its customers and employees, said Yazmin Saraya, a pastry chef who owns the restaurant with her husband, Chef Kyle Robinson.

The space, at 173 Port Road, is the former home of Old Vines Wine Bar, which closed after 10 years on May 3. Chez Rosa will shut its doors in its current location on May 26 and plans to open in the new space in mid-June. Meanwhile, a small remodel is in process, mostly cosmetic, Saraya said, to give it “our brand, our vibe.”

In its new home, Chez Rosa will be able to seat 90 people inside, 22 more than it currently can. It also gains 44 seats with a patio, which will be open seasonally (and can accommodate leashed, well-behaved “fur friends,” Saraya said). The couple is hiring extra staff to handle the larger numbers.

Saraya and Robinson were set to open the original Chez Rosa on April 3, 2020. It goes without saying the pandemic delayed that.

Related

Pandemic compounds challenges for restaurants that are just getting cooking

Despite that challenging beginning, “We’re feeling a little nostalgic right now,” Saraya said. “This space was our very first space. It gave us a lot of opportunities. We met the Kennebunk community for the first time. It’s definitely a little bittersweet.”

But in the new building, which they have bought, customers can expect, the “same spirit, same warmth, just with a little more space to gather,” as Chez Rosa’s social media announcements phrased it.

Related Headlines

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Kennebunkport, maine restaurants, the wrap

Related Stories
Latest Articles