It is distressing to me, as a resident who grew up in Portland, to drive to and from my in-town office and encounter the mentally ill and the drug-deranged disturbing our streets every single day.
The mentally ill and drug addicted have no right to force the rest of us to live in their mental illness and drug derangement with them. We do them no favors by enabling their disorders. A few basic boundaries are appropriate for a healthy society. Government needs to solve this problem.
Stuart Tisdale
Portland
