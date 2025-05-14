Falmouth residents had another opportunity Monday to chime in on a contentious proposed pesticide and fertilizer regulatory ordinance after the town mistakenly skipped a step in the process prior to adopting the new rules.

On Feb. 24 Falmouth Town Council voted to pass the ordinance after about a year of deliberation. However, Falmouth did not notify the Maine State Board of Pesticides Control on the vote, making the pesticide portion of the ordinance unenforceable and requiring the process to start over. Town staff said they were unaware of the statutory requirements to provide notice at the time of the vote.

Starting the ordinance process anew, the Town Council reintroduced the proposal on March 24 with public comment scheduled for April 14. An “unexpected electrical issue” on April 14 impacted internet service and streaming capabilities for the hearing and forced the town to reschedule the public hearing for May 12.

The ordinance expands on a 2020 pesticide and fertilizer ordinance that required licensed commercial pesticide and fertilizers applicators to register annually with the town. The ordinance prohibited the application of fertilizer between Dec. 1 and March 31.

In addition to these regulations, the proposed ordinance bans the use of neonicotinoid pesticides and any non-synthetic substance listed as “prohibited” on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances. Fertilizer containing nitrogen and phosphorus would be restricted in the amount that could be applied per square foot and can only be sprayed twice a year.

The proposed ordinance requires pesticide and fertilizer retailers to indicate which chemicals are allowed in Falmouth. The ordinance also bans pesticide and fertilizer applications within 75 feet of any body of water and within 20 feet of a storm drain. Violators may be subject to a $250 penalty for the first violation and a penalty of not more than $1,000 for each subsequent violation.

The initial public hearing on the ordinance on Feb. 10 drew significant opposition, particularly from people saying that the ordinance unfairly targets homeowners. The second public comment drew similar voices, with opposition over the hour and a half of comment largely focusing on confusion the ordinance has already caused and the business impacts on applicators.

Jennifer Bucklin, who co-owns the Falmouth lawn care company Atlantic Turf Care, said that the changes and delays in the ordinance have cost the company and customers, many of whom are angry, she said. She asked the council to delay the effective date of the ordinance to April 1, 2026.

“This request is not made lightly. It comes after a season marked by confusion, inconsistent timelines, and operational hurdles that have impacted not only our business, but also the very residents this ordinance is meant to serve,” said Bucklin. “It’s clear that the current timeline has caused significant public dissatisfaction.”

Chace Campbell, vice president of the Falmouth company Gnome Landscapes, Design, Masonry and Maintenance, also asked for the ordinance to be pushed down the road. Enforcing it in the middle of the growing season would cause disruption and financial hardship, he said.

Campbell also spoke about finding compromise.

“There’s a lot people taking sides with who is right and who is wrong with this ordinance, and I know from my standpoint and the people I work with, we are more than willing to work with everyone in this room to put together an ordinance that makes sense and also meets the desires of the people who have been working hard for so long,” said Campbell.

“In my experience, nothing is ever black and white,” he said.

At both hearings, members of the public also voiced support for the ordinance, citing the protection of the environment and future of Falmouth generations, though to a lesser degree of popularity. Nancy Lightbody, chair of the Falmouth Conservation Commission which championed the proposed ordinance, said opportunities for education will help both residents and applicators in their understanding of the new regulations should the town council pass the ordinance.

“Everyone knows change is hard,” said Lightbody.

The Town Council vote on the ordinance will be held on May 28. Council Chair Jay Trickett said he hopes that the town can confer with legal counsel to potentially change the date of the ordinance’s enforcement before the council meets again.

