TOPSHAM — With a nine-day break between games, Mt. Ararat baseball coach Brett Chase was concerned that his team would be a half-step behind in Wednesday’s rivalry matchup against Brunswick.

Mt. Ararat started the game with a defensive error, fell behind in the second inning and left multiple runners stranded on third base. But as the game progressed, the team found its footing. The Eagles scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and limited the Dragons’ offensive chances before winning 3-2.

Mt. Ararat is now in first place in Class A North.

“We played a team game today,” Eagles senior center fielder Luke McLaughlin said. “I don’t know how many errors we had, but I know in the dugout all the boys were together. We’re just excited to play.”

Stan Spooner pitched a complete game for Mt. Ararat (6-1), striking out seven with three hits and three walks allowed. The senior right-hander missed the first four games of the season after suffering a bulged disc in his back during a preseason workout.

“I know the guys behind me will always make the plays, so I just have a lot of confidence in them,” Spooner said. “I know I don’t need to do everything myself. I can get a couple strikeouts, but it’s more about letting the ball get hit into play. We make those double plays we had, feels much better when we do it all together.”

Sophomore Wyatt Aceto also went the distance for Brunswick (6-3), striking out seven with four hits and four walks allowed.

How it happened

• Brunswick freshman Logan Garascia started the second inning with a single, then worked his way around the bases on a sacrifice and wild pitch. A single from junior shortstop Allan Swain brought home Garascia and put the Dragons on the board.

• From the bottom of the second to the top of the fifth, Spooner and Aceto combined for one allowed hit. Both defenses were able to limit any further scores with solid fielding or timely strikeouts and double plays. Both coaches complimented the opposing starter’s command.

Related Subscribe to the Varsity Maine Newsletter for daily high school sports updates

• A pair of walks and an RBI single from Eagles senior shortstop Ethan Berry made it 1-1 with one out in the fifth. The Dragons worked it to two outs and had a play at second base to end the inning, but opted for the throw to first, which Andrew Clemons beat out. With the bases loaded, McLaughlin knocked in two runs before Clemons was caught on the base paths.

• Spooner felt confident in his fastballs on the corners and his curveballs, with the exception of one in the sixth inning that he left over the middle of the plate for Brunswick senior center fielder Liam Scholl, whose hit drove in Jimmy Cook from second base and cut Mt. Ararat’s lead to 3-2.

Notable quotes

• “We changed our approach at the plate a little bit, trying to hit the ball back up the middle. I thought we were trying to pull too many balls early. I wanted us to see the ball a little bit longer. Take the ball the other way, take the ball back up the middle.” — Brett Chase.

• “We know what type of team we are, and we’ll see them again at the end of the season and we’ll see him in the playoffs. I think to get to the championship, it’s got to go through one of three or four teams, and we’re one of them.” — Brunswick coach Matt Aceto.