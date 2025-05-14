I’m excited for this Saturday. After a lot of different music, theater, dance and cultural offerings, it is back to some home cooking on Saturday night with an unforgettable evening of homegrown talent as three of Maine’s most revered singer-songwriters — Denny Breau, Carol Wise and Bruce Marshall — share the Chocolate Church Arts Center main stage. I’m a new Mainer, so learning about and presenting these local legends on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. is a true privilege. You probably know all this, but I’m going to give you some straight-ahead, artist-bio material, because anything else I have to add subtracts from what is already baked into the storied histories of these incredible artists.

First up, Denny Breau — a distinguished Maine-based singer-songwriter and guitarist, celebrated for his exceptional fingerstyle technique and versatile musicality. Did you know that he was mentored by his family friend Chet Atkins?! If you don’t know Chet Atkins, listen to his duet with Dolly Parton or any of his fingerpicking classics, and you’ll want to come see Denny. Denny’s musical style is a fusion of folk, Delta blues, country and jazz, characterized by rhythmically flawless guitar work and expressive vocals. In 2004, he was inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame as its youngest member. Beyond his solo career, Denny is a passionate educator, offering private guitar lessons and leading music clinics.

If that weren’t already enough, then pan over to Carole Wise — another Maine-based singer-songwriter renowned for her soulful folk and Americana music that resonates deeply with audiences. Drawing inspiration from her lifelong passion for education, the natural world, and the pursuit of truth through life’s challenges, her music is both introspective and universally relatable. Her latest album, “North Star,” released in February 2024, has garnered significant acclaim, charting in the top 10 on Folk Radio. Wise’s music often explores themes of love, loss and societal issues, always with a hopeful perspective. Her commitment to her craft and her ability to connect with audiences make her a standout figure in the contemporary folk music scene.

Rounding out this trifecta of talent is Bruce Marshall — a seasoned singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose music career spans over six decades. I mean, this guy was on the road opening for B.B. King and Peter Frampton. He must have serious chops! Marshall’s versatility is evident in his extensive collaborations. He was the lead vocalist and guitarist for The Toy Caldwell Band in 1989–1990, opening for acts like Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Charlie Daniels Band. In 1991, he formed the acoustic duo Montgomery & Marshall with bluesman James Montgomery. Beyond performing, Marshall is a passionate mentor, having hosted over 2,000 open-mic events across New England, nurturing emerging talent and fostering a vibrant music community.

Each artist will perform solo and collaborate for a night of rich harmonies, heartfelt lyrics and the kind of musical connection only seasoned songwriters can deliver. This special performance is not just a concert — it’s a celebration of Maine’s vibrant music community and the enduring power of song.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

