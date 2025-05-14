YORK — The Greely High baseball team was looking to quickly bounce back from Monday’s loss at Lake Region.

The Rangers, ranked No. 4 in the latest Varsity Maine poll, sure did that Wednesday at No. 9 York. Sophomore shortstop Kyle Soule slugged two home runs and junior right-hander Gehrig Donnelly was sharp on the mound, throwing a 98-pitch four-hitter in an 11-1 Class B South victory.

Greely improved to 8-1 while York fell to 6-2.

“This was just like a must-win game for us,” said Donnelly, who featured a curveball he could throw with a tight, hard break or big sweeping movement. “When I really need the strikeout, I just snap it a little harder.”

PLENTY OF SUPPORT

Greely pounded out 14 hits against five York pitchers. After Donnelly worked out of some mini jams, stranding one runner in scoring position in each of the first three innings, Soule opened the floodgates in the fourth when he blasted a first-pitch fastball from York ace Jack Joyce way over the fence in right-center in what is a small ballpark. Soule, a left-handed batter, had looked at a third strike from Joyce, a left-hander, in his first at-bat.

“The first at-bat, I was all over his fastball. I didn’t see his curveball well, but I knew I was going to see a fastball first pitch and I told my coaches, ‘I’m gearing up for this fastball,'” Soule said.

• Greely added three runs in the fourth, and Joyce had to leave the game after reporting soreness in his arm.

• In the fifth, Soule hit a three-run homer off Henry Uber. It appeared at contact that Soule had hit the ball down on the handle a bit, but the ball kept carrying with a light outgoing wind. Greely got three more runs in the sixth, an inning that started with the third double of the day from Ben Kyles (4 for 5) and included a two-run single by pinch-hitter Ezra McDuffie.

• York’s only run came in the fifth, when Sam Jancovic stroked a two-out single and scored on a double by Robbie Hanscom. Conor Fell had the Wildcats’ other two hits.

• Donnelly retired the final six York batters, finishing with seven strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter. Greely played flawless defense behind him.

