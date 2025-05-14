Seeing a great live concert can lift your spirits and boost your energy, but it can also empty your wallet.

Thankfully, there are lots of free concerts and other performances around Maine this summer. Many shows are part of a free concert series in a town park or public space. Portland also has free Shakespeare in the Park, and there are free shows for younger folks at Opera Maine and Ogunquit Playhouse.

Here then is a list of some free shows to see around Maine this summer, plus info on several free concert series, too.

June 8: Resurgam Music and Arts Festival, Ocean Gateway Pier, Portland

Organized by the Maine Academy of Modern Music, this free festival is in its fourth year. It was created to fill a void left by the ending of the Old Port Festival in 2019, after 46 years. Some of the performers scheduled include the Fogcutters, with guests Kenya Hall and Gina Alibrio, Genevieve Stokes, Random Ideas and Louisa Stancioff. Resurgamfestival.com

June 19: Guys and Dolls, Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse is offering one free ticket to one of its shows this season for people 25 or younger. To get the single ticket, you have to be a Maine or New Hampshire resident and show a valid ID. Tickets can be reserved at the box office by calling (207) 646-5511. Besides the classic musical “Guys and Dolls” June 19-July 19, other shows at the playhouse this summer include “Come From Away” through June 14; “High Society” July 24-Aug. 23 and “When Elvis Met the Beatles” Aug. 28-Sept. 27. Ogunquitplayhouse.org.

June 26: Motor Booty Affair at Scarborough Memorial Park

Maine’s masters of 70s funk and disco will be opening Scarborough’s free Concerts in the Park series for the summer. Other shows include the 195th Army Band on July 3 and popular singer and songwriter Don Campbell on July 10. Scarboroughcommunitychamber.com

July 10: As You Like It at Deering Oaks Park, Portland

The Fenix Theatre Company is putting on its 17th annual free Shakespeare play, in the park. This year’s production is the romantic comedy “As You Like It,” revved up with pop songs from the 1960s through the 2010s. Performances are July 10 through Aug. 2, but not everyday, so check the website. Fenixtheatre.com.

July 17: King Kyote at Vallee Square, Westbrook

Maine singer songwriter King Kyote competed on the NBC music competition show “American Song Contest” in 2022. He’ll be playing in downtown Westbrook as part of the Vallee Square Concert Series, with shows July 10 through Aug. 21. Downtownwestbrook.com

July 18: Slane: U2 Tribute at Friendship Park in Waterboro

This free Friday night series is all about tribute bands playing the songs of some legendary rockers. The schedule this year also includes Crystal Vision: Fleetwood Mac Tribute on July 25, Runnin’ Down a Dream: Tom Petty Tribute on Aug. 1 and Vyntyge Skynyrd: Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute on Aug. 8. Facebook.com/Waterboroconcertsinthepark

July 24: Sweeney Todd presented by Opera Maine at Merrill Auditorium, Portland

Opera Maine offers free tickets for folks 21 and young, in select sections. This year’s summer show is “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” a darkly comedic musical tale and Tony Award winner. It will be performed July 24 and July 27. The free tickets can be reserved by calling PortTIX at (207) 842-0800. Portix.com.

Aug. 2: Toby McAllister & The Sierra Sounds at L.L. Bean, Freeport

This year’s free concert series at L.L. Bean, held in Discovery Park, focuses on local musicians. Besides Toby McAllister & The Sierra Sounds, a rock band based in Poland, other shows scheduled include singer songwriter Pete Kilpatrick on Aug. 9 and Spencer Albee on Aug. 23. There are nine shows in July and August. LLBean.com

Aug. 8: Mallett Brothers Band at Head of Falls, Waterville

The show by Maine country rockers The Mallett Brothers Band is part of Waterville Rocks, a free outdoor concert series which goes indoors at the Waterville Opera House in case of rain. Other shows this summer include Adam Ezra Group on July 11, End of the Line on July 25 and Atlanta Rhythm Section on Aug. 1. Watervillecreates.org

