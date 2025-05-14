Keegan Thibodeau pitched a no-hitter and hit two home runs as Sacopee Valley defeated Waynflete/North Yarmouth Academy 12-0 in five innings in a Western Maine Conference baseball game Wednesday at Portland.

Thibodeau also hit a triple and drove in five runs. He struck out 13 and walked two.

Silas Nielsen added three hits for Sacopee (4-3).

Waynflete/NYA dropped to 6-3.

WELLS 11, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Cal Moody drove in four runs, Aydan Collins and Gage Sargent each had two RBI, and the Warriors (4-5) defeated the Rangers (0-7) in five innings at Wells.

Moody, Collins, Derek Martin and Matt Flagg each had two hits for Wells.

Mason Colbeth, Tanner Tufts and Gage Sargent combined on a one-hitter, striking out 12 of the 16 batters they faced

Chris Balano got the hit for Traip.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, LAKE REGION 0: Andy Choi pitched a one-hitter, and the Capers (6-3) took control early with a four-run first inning against the Lakers (5-2) in Cape Elizabeth.

Max Hayward got two of Cape’s five hits and scored twice. Choi struck out five and walked two.

Braydan Wilson produced Lake Region’s only hit.

POLAND 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3: Aidan Bean’s go-ahead RBI single capped a three-run sixth inning for the Knights (3-6) in their comeback win over the Patriots (6-4) in Poland.

Bean finished with three hits. He also earned the win by pitching two innings of relief.

Carter Davis had two hits and drove in a run for Gray-New Gloucester.

SOFTBALL

BONNY EAGLE 13, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Nevaeh Hagerman and Madison McGlinn each drove in two runs, Leah Story had two hits with an RBI and three runs scored, and the Scots (5-3) handled the Trojans (2-4) in five innings at Saco.

Lily Parker and Catherine Lopresti each added two hits, an RBI and two runs scored.

Sophia Bogardus had two hits for Thornton.

BIDDEFORD 15, MARSHWOOD 1: Mariah Villandry drove in six runs on three doubles and a single, and Madi Roy pitched a three-hitter as the Tigers (5-2) downed the Hawks (3-4) in five innings at Biddeford.

Jaylah Trottier, Roy, Gabby Smith and Ayla Lagasse each collected multiple hits. Smith was 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI, Lagasse drove in four runs, and Trottier had three hits, four runs and two RBI.

YORK 12, GREELY 2: Nya Avery had four hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs as the Wildcats (9-0) downed the Rangers (8-3) in six innings at York.

Madddie Fitzgerald added three hits and two RBI, and Piper Cantonese had two hits and two RBI in York’s 16-hit offense.

WELLS 12, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 6: Kylie Corbett had two hits and three RBI, Savannah Tardiff and Alexa Flaherty added two hits and two RBI, and the Warriors (6-5) defeated the Raiders (2-5) in Wells.

Cailin Henry also had two hits for Wells, which led 9-0 following a five-run third.

Azaela Grant had three hits and three RBI, Carlin Galligan recorded three hits and one RBI, and Reagan Wilson had two hits and scored two runs for Fryeburg.

BELFAST 5, LINCOLN ACADEMY 4: Jordyn MacKay had two hits and was the winning pitcher for the Lions (9-1) against the Eagles (2-6) in Belfast.

MacKay, who had an RBI and scored a run, struck out 11 and walked two.

Danica Gray had three hits with an RBI and a run scored, and Sophia Larrabee had two hits and scored twice for Belfast.

Olivia Ball drove in two runs for Lincoln.

BUCKFIELD 11, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Carmen Crockett pitched a no-hitter and drove in two runs with a double and a triple as the Bucks (5-1) beat the Seagulls (1-4) in a six-inning game at Buckfield.

Crockett struck out 14 and walked three.

Chloee Bennett also had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Both Crockett and Bennett scored twice.

