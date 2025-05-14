Across the country, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs are under political attack. Once created to address historical and ongoing disparities, these efforts are now being misrepresented as divisive or unnecessary. But from where I stand — as a Wabanaki person, an elder and a Mainer — DEI remains essential. Not just for the present, but for the future.

Wabanaki people are taught to think seven generations ahead. We ask ourselves: how will the decisions we make today affect our children, and their children, and the ones who come after them? This is not a metaphor — it’s a responsibility. And when we look through that lens, the importance of DEI work becomes even more clear.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Donna Loring is a Penobscot Nation tribal elder.

DEI is not about special treatment. It’s about fairness. It’s about ensuring that every child in Maine has access to quality education, that every family is treated with dignity in health care settings, and that public services are built to serve the full diversity of the people who call this land home — including the original people of this land.

Here in Maine, that diversity is growing. Wabanaki tribal members, new Mainer families, LGBTQ+ youth, people with disabilities and rural communities all bring different perspectives and needs. DEI programs help ensure those needs aren’t ignored. They support teachers, train social workers, inform policy and open doors that have been shut for far too long.

Recently, the Trump administration renewed efforts to pressure states into cutting DEI initiatives, threatening to pull federal funds if they don’t comply. These threats are political in nature and aimed at silencing the very communities that DEI is meant to uplift.

Maine did not leap to gut its DEI programs in response. The governor affirmed the state would follow the law, but she did not roll back programs or dismiss the importance of inclusion. That measured approach matters, but we must not mistake quietness for safety. The work is still vulnerable.

Wabanaki communities have experienced what happens when we are excluded from decisions that affect us. From the denial of treaty rights to centuries of broken promises, we know what it means to be made invisible. That is why DEI is so vital. It helps ensure that we are not erased from the story — again.

Today, Wabanaki studies are being taught in more schools across the state, helping students understand the true history of this land. Tribal health departments are working with state partners to ensure better outcomes for Native people. Indigenous voices are being invited into conversations about education, environment and governance. These are not luxuries. They are long-overdue steps toward equity — and they are exactly the kinds of gains that are now at risk.

Some claim DEI is divisive. In truth, it’s connective. It brings people into the circle who have long been left out. It helps institutions serve the public more effectively. And it ensures that we are planning for a future that includes everyone — not just those who’ve always had power.

If we think seven generations ahead, we see clearly: abandoning DEI now would rob the future of truth and justice. It would rob our grandchildren of the inclusive systems we are only just beginning to build.

Maine does not need to cave to political threats or misinformation. We can follow the law and still hold on to our commitment to fairness. We can listen to concerns without silencing truth. And we can choose to invest in a future that is more just, more compassionate and more prepared to meet the needs of all Mainers.

As Wabanaki people, we carry our ancestors with us. We also carry our responsibilities to those not yet born. Let us honor both, by defending the work that makes our communities more whole. DEI is not about guilt or special rights. It is about growth. It is about remembering who we are and imagining who we might become — together.

Let us stand strong. Let us think generations ahead. And let us refuse to be silenced or turned back by those who fear truth and justice.

