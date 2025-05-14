The government and military of Israel has been starving the people of Gaza for the past two months. Sixty-five children have recently died of malnutrition in Gaza. Now, Prime Minister Netanyahu has said that Israel will occupy Gaza. He is attempting to steal the land of the Palestinian people. He wants their land and he is willing to kill them, even by starvation, to accomplish this theft. This is a crime of unprecedented proportions.

Reports reveal that there are many Israelis, perhaps even a majority, who are opposed to Netanyahu’s plans for occupation via genocide. They want elections for the determination of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians and they want change. Most people of Maine want this also.

For many people these realities are too disturbing for them to acknowledge, so they divert their attention from it. There is a concerted effort by the government of Israel to prevent people from knowing what is happening in Gaza. To people of conscience, this is unacceptable. This adversely affects everyone.

Most people are aware and paying attention to this matter. They want the attacks and killing, through starvation, bombs, tank shells or drone strikes, of the people of Gaza to stop. Most want the vigilantism of Israeli settlers — that is supported by the Israeli army, which kills Palestinians and destroys their homes and olive groves — to stop. Most want justice and peace now. Please contact our elected officials to stop this.

Ed Ferreira

New Sharon

