RSU 21 voters officially adopted the proposed $62.6 million school budget for fiscal year 2026 at the district’s annual meeting on May 5.

The budget, which will now go to referendum in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel on June 10, represents a 5.5% increase over the current year’s budget.

Just over $54.3 million of the fiscal year 2026 budget will come from taxation, an increase of nearly $4 million compared to the current fiscal year.

At the May 5 meeting, school board Chair Matthew Stratford said the budget reflects the district’s commitment to the community and staff input, as well as support for the RSU 21 workforce and students.

“This budget moves us forward, reflects the priorities we’ve heard from our community, and keeps us on track to deliver on our strategic plan,” Stratford said.

The budget was shaped by community feedback and fixed costs and commitments made by the district, Stratford said.

It prioritizes students first and foremost, he said, including keeping the full range of student-facing services and resources at every school.

The budget also reflects wage increases for staff members, as well as two new student-facing roles, including a float nurse and a social worker focused on substance abuse prevention in the middle and high schools.

“We know every challenge isn’t going to be solved in a single budget cycle, but what we can do, and what we’ve done, is listen carefully, act thoughtfully, and stay focused on what’s best for the future of RSU 21,” Stratford said.

All 18 articles of the budget were approved by district voters at the May 5 meeting, with discussion opportunities presented for each article.

Article 5, which asked if the school district should be authorized to expend $5.2 million for student and staff support was challenged by voter Jane Evelyn, who asked to remove $30,000 from the budget, specifically targeting removing funds from symposiums and professional development.

Moderator Durward Parkinson said it is “not appropriate” to specify where the removed money would come from, and board members noted that the money could come from other areas of the article, including a “much needed” float nurse.

Local parent Martine Kalbhenn, whose son Jackson is a cancer survivor, pleaded with the community not to remove money from Article 5.

“I am here to ask that the community and the board make sure that the float nurse stays in the budget,” Kalbhenn said. “It is imperative that each school has a qualified nurse every day.”

Kennebunk resident Art LeBlanc said that professional development is also necessary in the district.

“It brings all employees of RSU 21 together to work better together in support of our students,” LeBlanc said. “In speaking to folks, my experience has been that the feedback was resoundingly positive.”

The motion to amend Article 5 to be reduced by $30,000 ultimately failed, and the article was approved as originally written.

Article 9, which asked if RSU 21 should be authorized to spend $5.9 million, was also challenged by a district resident. Voter John Costin moved that the article be amended by reducing the total amount by $365,939 for a new total of $5,577,593.

Part of the article includes salary for six resource officers across the district, a cost that Costin said is “unnecessary.” Costin also said that resource officers were “hastily added” to the district’s elementary schools in 2018 in response to an elementary school shooting in another state.

The district believes that the addition of school resource officers would help protect students in the event of a school shooting, Costin said.

“There is no evidence that this is true,” he said. “These funds are being wasted.”

Local parent Tiffany Doherty, whose daughter has diabetes, said her daughter often relies on school resource officers to help her in the event that a float nurse is not available.

“They’re not just there to protect students from shootings, they do so much for our students,” Doherty said.

School board member Gayle Spofford echoed Doherty’s statements, saying that she would rather spend money on protection and never need it.

“These officers are trained to do more than that,” Spofford said. “The students go to the officers if they need to speak with someone, because in these buildings, the officers are trusted adults.”

Ultimately, the amendment to Article 9 failed, and the article was passed as originally written.

The budget as approved would increase school tax bills in Kennebunk by about 7.6% on top of any property tax resulting from the town budget. The portion of the Kennebunk property tax rate to support education would increase by 27 cents, resulting in $11.37 in taxes per $1,000 of a property’s valuation.

In Kennebunkport, school tax bills would increase by about 9.4%, meaning residents would pay $3.98 per $1,000 of a property’s valuation, up from $3.66 for the current year.

In Arundel, school tax bills would increase by about 7.7%, meaning residents would pay $11.59 per $1,000 of a property’s valuation, up from $10.53 for the current year.

