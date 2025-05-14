A Kennebunk nonprofit dedicated to helping families with loved ones diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease recently earned a grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to continue programming for local families affected by the disease.

Founded by Kennebunk resident Sally Tartre 14 years ago, A Place to Start offers free educational, therapeutic and emotional support to individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and their family members and caregivers.

At the time, Tartre and her family were dealing with the diagnosis and later loss of her mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease.

“It was the first time our family had dealt with it, and it’s very complicated,” Tartre said. “There’s really nothing doctors can do.”

When helping her mother, Tartre noticed that there was very little information for families dealing with Alzheimer’s. Her mother was getting lost, she couldn’t drive anymore, and she couldn’t live alone, but there was little to no support from the health care system for her or her family.

“It bothered me that it’s a very underserved disease,” Tartre said. “There were five adult kids helping her, and we still really struggled.”

After Tartre’s mother died, she reached out to the AFA and started to do advocacy work as a caregiver.

Eventually, she made her way to Augusta, where she met with Maine lawmakers, surrounded by other families dealing with Alzheimer’s.

“I decided I wanted to help people,” Tartre said. “I wanted to do programs and events for families. It’s hard for caregivers to get out.”

Tartre opened A Place to Start in 2014, and immediately started offering information and programs for families out of her Kennebunk office.

Programs include bingo nights, catered lunches, ice cream socials, picnics, support groups for caregivers, and workshops on how to “deal” with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Over time, Tartre added loss and grief groups for family members who have lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s, as well as a therapist who comes in twice a month to counsel caregivers.

As a nonprofit, A Place to Start is not funded by any state or federal funding. They are responsible for raising all of their money on their own.

The recent grant from the AFA is allowing A Place to Start to add more programs, including a second loss and grief group, which Tartre said is “so needed.”

“We’ve added some wellness, like a massage therapist who comes in once a month to massage caregivers,” Tartre said. “We’ve also added a second music program, because music therapy is so important.”

Charles J. Fuschillo Jr., AFA’s president and CEO, said A Place to Start delivers vital community-based support services which enhance quality of life for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caretakers.

“We are pleased to help them expand their services and make a difference for even more families in their time of need,” Fuschillo said. “Every family living with Alzheimer’s disease needs to have help and support. No one should face Alzheimer’s alone.”

It’s this idea that carries A Place to Start, and why the organization continues to operate after 14 years.

“We call ourselves a lifeline, really,” Tartre said. “It’s a big word, but we offer a lifeline to families with an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis.”

For families dealing with an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis, the AFA is hosting a free Alzheimer’s and Caregiving Educational Conference in Portland on Wednesday, June 11, at the Portland Regency Hotel and Spa.

The conference will allow participants to learn from experts in the field of Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, caregiving and aging.

