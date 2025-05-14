Americans need more leaders like Mills

If we had more Americans like Gov. Janet Mills who clearly speaks truth to power, our current President Trump might not last long. It is inspiring to watch her stand her ground and protect Maine laws. Whether she agrees with the law or not, she knows it is her job to respect and support it.

Unlike most Republican congressmen who have rolled over and accepted anything Trump says, she is respecting her oath of office and the Constitution. Along with Republican senators and congressmen, many very wealthy law firms and a few universities, who understand the constitutional issues involved, have just caved. What would Nathan Hale think? It is hard to watch.

The more Americans who speak up to support our laws, the sooner we will emerge from this nightmarish time. Gov. Mills at some level may remember the children’s story about the emperor with no clothes. It helps to state the problem and call it out clearly. It would be great to see her in the U.S. Senate.

Nancy Hasenfus,

Brunswick

Age is just a number, not a superficial assumption

What do Donald Trump, Cher and John Mishler all have in common? Answer: We will all be 79 in 2025. A problem? Well, some 10 months ago, there was a “national obsession with respect to the age of both our presidential candidates [Joe Biden and Donald Trump]” (“Use your moral compass to vote,” Portland Press Herald, June 29, 2024), and so “age” then was a valid topic of concern and discussion; namely, how old is too old to meaningfully discharge high-order functions? Should older citizens simply be tolerated or is “age” not relevant when it reflects one’s overall contribution to society in some shape or form?

If the question is of “some shape or form,” what about The Rolling Stones band — “aged” men still producing music with a flair. What about myself, an “aged” individual who still possesses the energy and imagination to create art? Given our current obsession with everything new and young, is that at all possible? Yes. In fact, four of my original artworks were recently utilized for the covers of a vinyl album and gatefold CD titled “Enigma” by the band Human Moods (Chris Muccino and Sheridan, Facebook, Instagram at @humanmoodsmusic). Said album and CD was released on April 12 (bullmoose.com). Our joint collaboration was based solely on friendship and trust. My “age” was never a factor, only my creativity was valued (jamsphere.com/newreleases, “Human Moods Releases the Intricately Woven Tapestry of ‘Enigma:’ A Journey Through Sound and Emotion, April 21, 2025).

Advertisement

Therefore, what is the insightful moral of this story? Simply stated, Cher (writing her memoirs) and The Rolling Stones (performing live) are still creating, pushing boundaries and providing new perspectives on life with gusto. From my own mature viewpoint, it appears “age” is simply a number, not a one-way ticket to the glue factory. Senior citizens, in America, and especially in Maine, with large “numbers” possess a treasure trove of wisdom, novel insights and common sense. So, age is just a milestone, a number, not a superficial assumption!

John M. Mishler,

Harpswell

Katie Stansky for Brunswick school board

I’m Katie Stansky. I’m a mom, Maine native, nature lover and successful health care technology leader. I’m pro-public school, pro-teacher, pro-student. I’m running for the Brunswick School Department Board because the attack on public education, though nothing new, has accelerated and now is not the time to back down. We live in a time where public institutions, from NIH to public schools, are hanging in the balance, and I’m fighting to preserve and protect them.

Yes, kids go to public schools and, yes, I genuinely want a positive experience for kids. But the stakes are far higher than this alone, the price we pay far steeper if we don’t collectively protect what we know to be true. The kids at Brunswick High School today are just a heartbeat away from being the people who check you into the ER, who fix your car, hang your drywall, open your new favorite restaurant, become your primary care physician. We’re educating the future professionals you’re frustrated we don’t have enough of locally. We’re teaching the almost adults of America, and for my sake and yours, we need them to be good at their jobs. We need them to do math, to critically think, to read well, to have a shot, to care. Our programs teach young people to go out into the world and do things that are vital to a functioning, productive, thriving society.

Is public education perfect? Is Brunswick? Of course not. I’m a continuous-improvement person, and yes, everything needs refinement and evolution. But the Brunswick school system doesn’t need a board member who believes in dismantling and defunding it (sound familiar?). This is our town, our kids, but more importantly, it’s our collective and shared future and it’s one I think is worth investing in. I know you do, too. Please vote June 10 and send a clear message about our kids, our community, our future.

Katie Stansky,

Brunswick

Advertisement

Audubon fumbled Earth Day

Why is that with 47 staff members at the Maine Audubon Society not one event was planned on Earth Day? I was told the Scarborough marsh cleanup was the token event for the following Saturday. Parents do not often want to take their children to pick up used plastic and garbage. There are plenty of other events to hold. Maybe too many staff for an organization which has very large endowment? This needs to be change for Maine Audubon to maintain credibility.

Susan Cook,

Bath

Universal health care is a human right

My story is quite common and yet it should not be. My husband and I were covered by his good health insurance plan through many years of full-time employment. I never even thought about health insurance until he got sick.

After several months of worry and doctor visits, my husband was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. This cost him his job, his insurance and his ability to cover my health insurance along with our two teenage children. We had to scramble to find savings to buy COBRA for him until he was able to become eligible for disability under Medicare, which took two years. I was left uninsured at the age of 55 and needed to purchase insurance through the marketplace since my place of employment could not insure me because I only worked three days a week and could not afford their plan. My cost was $700 per month with a very high deductible. More worry.

Fast forward, we managed until I retired at the age of 65 and was then eligible for Medicare.

Why can’t everyone have a Medicare-type health insurance coverage their entire lives? Why is health care a profit-making industry padding the CEO’s pockets, wasting money on administrative paperwork and not allowing many people to access the medical attention they deserve? Why is public education free using tax dollars and health care not? Why are we one of the richest industrialized countries in the world that does not provide this human right?

Advertisement

Thank you for your attention! Please support two bills going before the Legislature on June 14, LD 1883 and LD 1269, which address this crucial issue.

Wendy Flaschner,

Brunswick

Wiscasset resident impressed with new committee

I am delighted after reading “New Future of Our Schools Committee in Boothbay region explores options” in the Wiscasset Newspaper.

Finally, a larger community has publicly announced a similar exploratory project to the futures of the Wiscasset school system. Rumblings from Dresden and Edgecomb are also encouraging.

Each community understands that the continued process of current education and budgeting is simply not sustainable. We do our kids and community a disservice. Denials of a full and complete education are not providing our kids with the best education with an affordable budget.

Richard Lutes,

Wiscasset

Copy the Story Link