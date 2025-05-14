Get your tickets. Open your heart. Set your worries aside. Prepare to enjoy another amazing slate of offerings presented by Maine State Music Theatre, the local cultural gem dedicated to, as the MSMT Singers proclaim, “bringing Broadway to Brunswick.”

I recently sat down with Curt Dale Clark, artistic director of MSMT, to get his take on MSMT’s upcoming season.

We began by discussing national trends in the theater as the nation emerges from the pandemic.

“Nationally the theater-going market remains somewhat sluggish,” he said, “but we’re clearly bucking that trend. We’re nearing and, in most cases, exceeding pre-pandemic figures.”

When asked why MSMT is bucking the trend, Curt explained, “We have a core group of loyal people as well as a large influx of summer visitors who are always eager to see what we produce. And we understand that we can’t veer too far from what people want.

“Some theaters — especially those in NYC — try to force political issues, but people go to the theater to be entertained, not lectured to. They want to be in a safe space where they can feel their common humanity with others. We bond and heal through the arts.”

The slate of main stage musicals includes “Anastasia,” “Tootsie,” “Footloose” and “West Side Story.”

Ticket sales are booming. Indeed, many shows are already 90% sold out. Sales are especially strong for “Footloose” and “West Side Story,” two of the shows most requested by audience members.

Curt notes that “Anastasia,” the opening show, gives MSMT the opportunity to convey grandeur and opulence. Moreover, MSMT paid to create a full set of costumes for at the show, a costly outlay that will pay for itself many times over with rentals to other theater companies throughout the United States over the next 15 years.

Just a few tickets remain available for the ever-popular Concert Series and the Family Theatre.

MSMT will again feature the popular MSMT Singers, a collection of eight immensely talented young people — all of whom can sing, dance and act — selected from nearly 2,000 aspirants from around the country. MSMT has completed renovations for a space to house the MSMT Singers in the main administration building on Elm Street.

Like all nonprofit organizations, MSMT faces budget challenges because of inflation, especially since ticket sales cover only about half of the budgeted expenses.

“We strive to be fiscally responsible,” Curt said, “yet we still must depend on the kindness of those who believe in what we do and what

we do is deliver happiness.”

MSMT’s impact extends well beyond delivering happiness to audiences. It gives residents the chance to interact with top musical theater

professionals around town. The actors love being told, for example, “Great show last night!” Indeed, once they’ve spent a summer at MSMT, they want to return because of the community’s warm welcome. Children attending the Family Theatre shows discover the magic of theater at a young age.

Scores of actors on Broadway or in national touring companies honed their skills at MSMT. And, of course, MSMT provides significant financial benefit to the area’s hotels, restaurants and shops.

At a time of uncertainty and chaos, it is indeed heartening to know that MSMT continues to provide an opportunity to experience happiness and joy. Thanks, Curt, and everyone at MSMT, for all you do to lift the spirits of the Midcoast Maine community summer after summer, year after year.

(For further information on the upcoming season, visit msmt.org.)

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns at dtreadw575@aol.com

