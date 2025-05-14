KENNEBUNK — The game was coming down to Mia McCarthy’s bat. Which was just the way the sophomore outfielder wanted it.

McCarthy hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday, scoring Talia Kellum with the winning run and lifting the Kennebunk softball team to an 8-7 victory over Massabesic.

“My last at-bat, my coach said I just had to hit the ball, I’ve got to get my bat on the ball,” McCarthy said. “I went up to the plate knowing I was going to hit the ball. … It’s something I was looking forward to. I love the adrenaline, I love the thrill. It’s an all-time high.”

The Rams, who got 17 strikeouts from Julia Pike, improved to 6-2. The Mustangs, who trailed 5-0 and then 7-4 in the seventh, fell to 3-3.

“Their record does not define them, our record definitely doesn’t define us, so anything could happen,” Pike said. “We kept saying that. Anything could happen. I think we figured out how to hold it together.”

How it happened

• After Pike shut the Mustangs down in the ninth, Kellum began the bottom half on second per the extra-inning tiebreaker rule. Massabesic walked Pike, the reigning SMAA Offensive Player of the Year, and then Maggie Canniff after a wild pitch. With the bases loaded and no outs, McCarthy drilled the first pitch up the middle for the winning run.

“I couldn’t think of anybody better (to have up) in that position,” Pike said.

• Kennebunk jumped ahead with a five-run third, with Canniff driving in the first two runs with a single.

• Massabesic answered with a four-run fourth, scoring on an error, passed ball, wild pitch and Kendall Pelletier single.

• After Kennebunk added two runs in the fourth and sixth, both scored by Pike, Massabesic pulled even in the seventh on an RBI single by Emelia Theriault, a passed ball and a Kennadi Graffam single.

Gutsy effort

• Not many teams would find a way out of two deep holes against one of the state’s best pitchers. Massabesic coach Kevin Tutt said that would be one of his main takeaways from the game.

“One hundred percent,” Tutt said. “What we learned is our kids are not going to quit. (There’s) a lot of resiliency.”

• Tutt explained that loading the bases in the ninth was about simplifying a tough spot for his team.

“Putting kids on in the (tie-breaker) is all about understanding the game, and taking away potential confusions for kids,” he said. “At that point it’s a force play. Throw home.”

Individual statistics

• Massabesic: Candice Daigle (3 for 5, double, two runs), Kennadi Graffam (2 for 3, RBI, run)

• Kennebunk: Julia Pike (3 for 3, three runs; nine innings, 17 strikeouts), Maggie Canniff (1 for 4, two RBI), Talia Kellum (2 for 5, two runs), Melody Rousselle (2 for 4)

Notable quotes

• “I think we saw the 5-0 lead and we got kind of happy. We got very comfortable, which is not good in this situation.” — Julia Pike

• “(Felicia) Proctor came in and threw her ass off. … She’s always ready to go, always ready to pitch.” — Kevin Tutt on Proctor, who came in for Kendall Pelletier after an injury in the sixth and pitched 2 1/3 innings with no earned runs.

• “We’re coming along at the right time, I think. Are we a contender? I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, we have a lot of work to do. But I believe we are ahead of where we were last year at this time.” — Kennebunk coach Eddie Pike

