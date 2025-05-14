Tucked behind the Wex headquarters, beyond a stretch of gravel parking lot in downtown Portland, are two adjoining empty buildings. On a sunny Wednesday, Josh Schlesinger, who has leased the spaces, pulls open a garage door, letting the light pour in.

“It’s pretty crazy what this place is going to become,” he said.

And if all goes according to plan, that will be a new music venue, Live at Madrids, with room for about 800 people. The 41-year-old envisions it filling the space that Port City Music Hall on Congress Street once did.

“Port City was such a great middle ground, a place for folks to graduate to before moving on to a bigger venue,” said Schlesinger. “It was beneficial from the industry side and beneficial from the artists’ side.”

Back when it closed in 2020, Schlesinger made an offer to rent the space that was once Port City, but it went to someone else.

This is Schlesinger’s first foray into the music business, although he’s worked in hospitality in Portland for more than 20 years. For the past 11 years, he’s run sales for Bissell Brothers.

“This is definitely a passion project,” said Schlesinger. “I don’t have professional experience in the music industry, at least nothing official, but I do know how to give people a great experience.”

‘I DON’T HAVE A CRYSTAL BALL’

Schlesinge partnered with Rob Barrett, owner of Barrett Made Construction, which will handle building out the new space. It will cost about $3.5 million to complete the renovation, which will include knocking out an old garage, building stages and installing a bar.

The space is shaped like a large L, and Schlesinger said there will be one stage at the very top of the L, and another in the short end of the L, along with a bar. The smaller stage and bar area might be used for comedy shows, live podcasts and smaller acts.

Schlesinger said he’ll also be renting out the space for events, corporate functions and weddings, at least at the start.

“It’s going to be a massive build out and cost a lot so we need to make sure we can recapture some of that revenue,” he said.

The ongoing controversy in Portland over a possible new Live Nation venue and potential moratorium on concert venues would likely have an impact on his business, Schlesinger admits.

“I’ve been to every city council meeting. I want to continue educating myself, but what it means for Madrid’s, who’s to say? I don’t have a crystal ball,” he said.

A ‘SPECIAL’ NEW SPACE

Schlesinger wants the space to be intimate, simple and elegant with resources focused on creating great sound quality, lighting, and giving artists a good experience.

“We really want to have it be this iconic, classic, elegant space that just looks really polished. We want to have it really special and mature and lived in,” he said.

Schlesinger has always had an interest in music. He studied journalism at the University of Southern Maine in hopes of becoming a music journalist. After a few years writing for The Phoenix, a Portland area entertainment publication, he moved on but always stayed engaged with the music scene, frequenting local music venues like Port City, Big Easy, Gino’s.

“I certainly wasn’t going to be the onstage guy, but I wanted to be involved,” he said.

He’s hired Meg Shorette, who handled talent bookings for Port City, to do the same for Madrid’s. Cam Jones, who has worked as a local musician for 20 years, will handle marketing and help with production.

As for the name of the place, Schlesinger said it’s a random choice. He was on a plane flying home from California and was watching the 2019 Quentin Tarantino film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The characters in the movie mention Johnny Madrid, a character from a western television show that ran for two years in the late ’60s.

“It means nothing as far as live music is concerned, it’s not a nod to anything, it’s just a name I really, really liked,” said Schlesinger. He decided to drop the “Johnny” and add the “Live at,” to more explicitly signal what the space will be.

“This is going to be an iconic looking room for something that is coming out of nowhere,” he said. “I really felt like that name encapsulated the energy.”

