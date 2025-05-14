Before people lose their homes, they often lose something else first — someone they love, the job that paid the bills or the stable health that helped them manage it all. Robert’s journey with Tedford didn’t begin with eviction or homelessness; it began with loss.

Over the past five years, Robert has lost four important women in his life — his wife, two of his daughters and then his sister. In the wake of their deaths, grief seeped into every part of his life. He shared that he lost all sense of time, lost his appetite and lost his sense of purpose. The pride he once had in managing the basics — paying rent, keeping up with medical appointments, staying in touch with family — started to slip away.

After losing the home where he had raised his children in Porter, Robert spent several months bouncing between shelters in Portland and Lewiston, trying to stay close to his remaining two children. When he finally found an apartment in Bath, the security deposit was more than he could manage. That’s when he was connected with Kimberli, Tedford’s homelessness prevention and outreach coordinator. In the fall of 2024, we were able to step in with financial assistance to help him secure the unit.

But without the mental health support he needed, Robert struggled to stay housed and was evicted just five months later. In February, he turned to Tedford’s overnight warming center, seeking refuge from the bitter cold. Each day he stayed there, he called our adult shelter, hoping for a permanent bed. Just a few weeks before the warming center closed for the season, a spot finally opened, offering Robert the stability he had been holding out for.

Now, several weeks into his stay at the shelter, Robert is working with his case manager, Mason, to navigate the process of securing long-term housing. With a housing voucher in hand, Robert is applying for rentals, but the process is time-consuming, and waitlists for affordable apartments are long. Despite the challenges, Robert is also focusing on strengthening his mental health. Mason is accompanying him to a peer support group at Sweetser, ensuring that Robert’s mental health remains stable when an apartment becomes available.

“It feels like a waiting game sometimes,” Robert reflects. “But there’s nowhere else I’d rather wait.”

In the meantime, Robert has begun to rebuild a sense of community in the small daily moments at the shelter. He plays cribbage with staff (although he recently lost a game for the first time in a while — rematch pending!), teaches other guests how to play chess and checks out classic Westerns from the library — especially Clint Eastwood films, a long-time favorite. When he’s not engaging in those daily routines, Robert works part time at JOANN Fabrics, a job he’s grateful for, as it gives him some structure and purpose. These simple interactions, while small, have given him something he had been missing for so long — connection.

“I’ve learned to watch people these past few years,” Robert reflects. “And I see the love at Tedford. I see it when the meals are delivered, when staff ask how I’m settling in, when they genuinely want to know how I’m doing.”

Robert’s journey is still unfolding, but he’s beginning to look ahead with renewed hope. He’s excited to cook his homemade chop suey again, invite his children over, and enjoy the privacy of a place that’s truly his own. As he works with Mason, Robert is learning to actively build a support network that will help him manage any future challenges. While grief will always be part of his story, he feels more confident knowing that the resources and relationships he’s creating now will help him move forward. Tapping his chest, Robert reflects, “I know I’ll always feel the loss here … it’s not going away, but now I’ve got a lot of kind people in my corner.”

Katrina Webster is the Development & Communications Associate at Tedford Housing.

