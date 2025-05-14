York County Food Pantry will continue to operate at 5 Swett’s Bridge Road in Alfred, opening to the public as usual on Tuesdays and Fridays from noon to 3 p.m.

The food pantry, until recently a program of the private nonprofit York County Shelter Programs Inc., will be operated in a partnership between York County Government and the county’s charitable arm, the nonprofit First County Foundation. The foundation was formed in 2024 to enhance two county government projects – a first responder training center and substance use recovery center – with a forward look to support future endeavors across the county. And although York County Shelter Programs, Inc., has closed the adult shelter, with other shelters they operate to follow, the county government and the foundation are forging ahead as a unit to operate the pantry.

“There will be no hiccup,” said York County Manager Greg Zinser of the food pantry operation. He said people who use the pantry can expect it to continue. “There is no intent to change any distribution.”

York County Commissioners on May 7 unanimously voted to authorize Zinser to take necessary steps to run the pantry, and to use $25,000 in contingency funding to operate it through the end of the current fiscal year on June 30. They agreed to appropriate $100,000, pending York County Budget Committee approval, for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

“We’re glad to be able to help people in York County. We don’t want our residents to go hungry,” said York County Commissioners Chair Richard Dutremble. “That is why we allocated funding for the food pantry and have assumed its operation.”

The food pantry was located at York County Shelter Programs main campus on Shaker Hill in Alfred from its formation until 2018, when it moved to the county-owned building at Swett’s Bridge Road. The building and most utilities were provided to the agency by the county government as a courtesy, without charge.

On a recent day, pantry coordinator Rob Boyd was surveying the shelves. A shipment of food had come in earlier in the day, and he was expecting another before the next day.

The pantry operates like a market, where those who come for food browse for the items they need. At times, like during the COVID-19 pandemic, the pantry had operated a drive-thru, where boxes were prepacked for clients, but food allergies and the like meant some of the food handed out went to waste, Boyd said. This way, folks make their own choices, avoiding items they can’t eat.

On a recent day, some shelves were marked with the number of cans or boxes that shoppers were invited to take. Some had no limits, it all depends on how much is available, Boyd said. Shelter volunteers hand out meat, poultry, fish and the like.

How much food do folks get? Well, depending on the choices they make, Boyd said a weekly visit yields enough food for one to two people for four or five days. He estimated that the pantry sees 100 to 130 boxes of food go out the door each day the pantry is open.

During the summer and fall, local farms are generous with their produce donations. Area supermarkets donate produce, meats and some dry goods year-round, said Boyd. The pantry is a member of Good Shepherd Food Bank, and also receives some commodities from The Emergency Food Assistance Program, a federal government initiative. The most recent shipment contained dry milk, macaroni and cheese packets, several varieties of canned beans, canned collard greens and more.

“I had a lot of happy and relieved pantry customers on Friday (May 9) when they learned we were staying open,” said Boyd.

The pantry helps feed residents from across York County and is open to all. “We don’t turn anyone away,” Zinser noted.

The pantry operates with the help of volunteers who stock shelves, escort customers around the pantry and pick up food from donors. Those looking to help should contact Boyd at 207-289-9668 or rlboyd@yorkcountymaine.gov.

Those considering making a financial contribution should contact Rachel Stansfield, who works with First County Foundation, at 207-459-7055 or restansfield@yorkcountymaine.gov.

Tammy Wells is media specialist for York County Government.

