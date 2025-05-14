LISBON FALLS – Daniel David Dearing, 63, passed away peacefully at home on May 7, 2025, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma.

Born in Bangor, on Oct. 5, 1961, he was the beloved son of David and Doris Dearing. After graduating from Stearns High School in Millinocket, where he lettered in Cross Country and Track, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art Education from the University of Maine where he also competed on the Cross Country and Track teams. He later went on to complete a Master’s Degree in Technology from Lesley University.

Dan continued running and picked up speed and inline skating after college. Many weekends were spent traveling throughout Maine and New England for races that he competed in as an individual and as a member of various club teams. Always seeking to be challenged and improve, he also had the opportunity to compete at the broader, national level on several occasions.

Dan spent the majority of his professional career with the Brunswick School System, starting as an Art teacher, transitioning to a Technology Integrator, and serving as a Track and Cross Country coach throughout. Eventually he coached all three Cross Country and Track teams at the high school where they won multiple league, conference, and state championships. He also received multiple Coach of the Year awards.

Dan shared 38 beautiful years of marriage with his devoted wife, Kathy Dearing, who cared for him with grace and love throughout his illness. Together, they built a life centered around family and shared adventure. He was a proud father to his son Danny Dearing and his wife Molly, to his daughter Lily Romero and her husband Daniel, and proud grandfather to his granddaughter who bears his name, Blake Danielle Dearing.

A true Mainer at heart, Dan found peace and joy in the natural beauty of his home state. He treasured family summer vacations on South Twin Lake and Pine Point Beach. He loved being active and spending time outdoors, and most often would be found running on the roads, trails or on the track. He also loved hiking Mount Katahdin, windsurfing, inline and speed skating, biking, and playing the guitar. Most evenings Dan spent with his family laughing at old comedies and watching Jeopardy! A gifted artist and all-around handyman, he was known for his talent in painting and auto mechanics—and for always lending a helping hand.

He was a cherished brother to Joy, Joel, and Jonathan and each of their spouses, and a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. The family dogs, most recently Maddie, Frankie, Boomer, and Carson, were also always a large part of Dan’s life.

Friends and family are invited to visit 4-6 p.m., Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the Brackett Funeral Home: 29 Federal St, Brunswick. A celebration of Dan’s life will follow at 10 a.m., Sunday May 18, 2025, at the funeral home. A reception to continue fellowship at a separate venue will follow the service.

Dan lived by the values of perseverance, integrity, and giving your all. One of his favorite quotes by Steve Prefontaine captures his spirit best: “To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift.”

Dan Dearing ran his race with courage, love, and grace. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Midcoast Humane Society 5 Industrial Parkway Brunswick, ME 04011 or RunBrunswick c/o Barry Logan 14 Columbia Ave Brunswick, ME 04011.

