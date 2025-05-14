NAPLES – Lawrence Joseph “Larry” Balboni Jr., died Monday, May 5, 2025, at his home in Naples, after living an amazing 100 years!

Larry was born in Cambridge, Mass., Nov. 2, 1924, predeceased by his parents Lawrence J. and Rose (Porte) Balboni and siblings Ruth C. Balboni, Eleanor R. (Balboni) Ularich, and Robert A. Balboni.

After graduating from Somerville high school in 1942 Larry was eager to enlist in the army. During the Second World War he served with the 82nd Airborne, 508th Parachute Infantry as a Paratrooper. While serving in Europe he was wounded during combat and was medically discharged. Larry was awarded the purple heart, along with a bronze medal, a combat infantry badge, paratrooper wings, as well as many other accolades. Once he returned to Massachusetts he settled with his family in Lexington, Mass., with his wife Dorothy (Gardini), two stepsons Robert A. Gazza, Alfred E. Gazza, and two sons, Lawrence A. Balboni and Bruce R. Balboni.

Larry worked as a Weapons Acquisition Manager for 30 years for the US Government at Hanscom Airforce Base, Lexington, Mass. He retired early in 1982 and became a full-time resident in Naples. Larry was an avid skier his entire life, becoming a Senior Ski Patroller with The National Ski Patrol in both Vermont and Maine. There he worked as a CPR Instructor and a First Aid Instructor. He also enjoyed learning, he continued his education taking college courses, and also enjoyed reading, music, dancing, hiking, biking, and traveling the world in search of softer white capped mountains. He was a proud supporter and member of the Appalachian Mountain Club and Audubon Society. While residing in Naples, Larry became an involved member of the community. He was the director of Lakes Environmental Association (L.E.A.) as well as a member of the town planning board, town budget committee, and a trustee of the Naples Public Library. Larry was very involved and instrumental in their fundraising and renovation efforts.

Larry lived a full life; he never let his age slow him down, he hiked well into his 80s and skied well into his 90s. He believed that knowledge is power, he was a man who was determined to enjoy every aspect of life and lived it to the fullest. He touched and brought joy to so many peoples’ lives and will be greatly missed by so many.

He is survived by his son Bruce R. Balboni of Lewiston; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

On Friday May 16, 2025, at 12 p.m., there will be a graveside gathering at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 70 Medford St. Arlington, MA 02474 and a Celebration of Life immediately following at The American Legion Post 39, 370 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington, MA 02474.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, ME. Condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The American Legion Post 155, 26 Casco Rd. Naples ME 04055, The Audubon Society or

The Appalachian Mountain Club.

