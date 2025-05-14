SCARBOROUGH – Robert “Bob” C. Wright, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Scarborough, on May 10, 2025, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Bob was born on Sept. 10, 1938, at his childhood home in Greenfield, to Albion and Beatrice Wright. One of three children, he spent his early years exploring the outdoors – hunting, fishing, and reading his favorite author, Zane Grey. He survived the polio epidemic of the 1940s, which helped shape his resilient, kind, and compassionate nature.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. A reception will follow immediately in the parish hall.
“Do justly, love mercy, walk humbly.” — Micah 6:8
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Southern Maine.
