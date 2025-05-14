A Portland man was arrested Tuesday after police say he played a role in firing shots on Grant Street earlier this week.

No one was injured in the shooting on Sunday when the department received several calls reporting gunshots just before 9 p.m., according to Portland police. Several casings were found on the street.

Investigators found a firearm at the suspect’s home on State Street around 9 a.m. on Tuesday while executing a search warrant, according to the department. The 31-year-old man was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and faces one count of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

