Broadturn Farm Courtesy of Scarborough Land Trust

The Scarborough Land Trust will host a native plant sale on Saturday, May 31, from 8 a.m. to Noon at Broadturn Farm.

The land trust’s conserved property at 388 Broadturn Road will also host presentations, plant experts and a guided nature walk.

Native plants for sale include trees, shrubs, ferns and wildflowers.

Pre-orders are available now. For more information or to pre-order plants, go to scarboroughlandtrust.org/product-category/plants/.

Comments are not available on this story. Read more about why we allow commenting on some stories and not on others.

filed under:
scarborough maine

Related Stories
Latest Articles