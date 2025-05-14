The wet weather that has plagued the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field has followed them on the road. For the second straight day, a game at Somerset was postponed by rain Wednesday in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

The Sea Dogs will play two games Thursday as a makeup for Tuesday’s postponement. Wednesday’s rainout was rescheduled for June 11, the next time the team is in New Jersey.

Just six weeks into the season, the Sea Dogs have been postponed seven times at home.

