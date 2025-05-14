Sen. Susan Collins is doing what Maine needs right now: standing up for science. In her powerful remarks at a recent Senate hearing on biomedical research, she warned that cutting federal science funding weakens not just our health and economy, but our national security. She’s right and Maine has a lot at stake.
Federal agencies like NIH, NSF, NOAA and USDA already support vital research here in Maine, driving breakthroughs in everything from cancer and Alzheimer’s to aquaculture and environmental health. These dollars don’t just fund labs. They support jobs in all corners of the state, strengthen our hospitals and universities and create high-wage opportunities that give young Mainers a reason to stay.
To remain competitive, it is important to improve organization and coordination. Federal investments are increasingly directed to states that can demonstrate strategy and measurable impact.
The Maine Legislature is considering LD 1643, a bipartisan bill authored by Sen. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth, to establish the Maine Life Science Innovation Center, aimed at job growth, supporting startups and securing federal and philanthropic funding. With leadership developing at both state and federal levels, aligning efforts at this time could strengthen Maine’s position in the innovation economy.
I thank Sen. Collins for her national leadership and urge lawmakers in Augusta to meet the moment.
Dana O’Brien
President, BioHarbor Strategies
Ogunquit
