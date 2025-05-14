The South Portland Housing Authority announced on Wednesday that Nicole Linscott has been promoted to director of resident services.

Linscott succeeds Phillip Smith, who passed away on Feb. 9 “after a courageous battle with cancer,” according to a SPHA statement.

Smith, who served in the role since 2016, “grew the department from one full-time position to five positions,” according to the press release, and also “championed several cherished resident events and programs.” He also collaborated with Age Friendly South Portland to advocate the needs of older residents in the city.

“Phil exemplified our mission to the core, going above and beyond to ensure safe, decent and affordable housing for our residents most in need,” SPHA Director Mike Hulsey said in the release. “He played a hands-on role in making sure older residents who needed to move into memory care were cared for and treated fairly, and he championed advocating to keep residents housed as long as possible.”

Linscott, of Biddeford, joined SPHA in 2022 as a resident service coordinator before being promoted to assistant director of resident services.

“I’ve been taking calls from community members since Phil’s passing. Residents who I’ve never met just wanted to call and talk about him,” Linscott said. “His big thing was getting people to remember that we are human and have challenges. People are going to miss him a lot.”

Linscott plans to continue Smith’s legacy of collaboration.

“In general, I want to make more connections in the community,” she said. “We may even want to work with other housing authorities on activities and events.”

For more information on the South Portland Housing Authority, go to spha.net.

