As I think about the future of Maine, one thing is clear: The well-being of our children — and the families who raise them — is at the heart of our success. While I’m not yet a parent, I often think about the daunting question: How would we, as a family, afford child care? For many in Maine, this isn’t just a hypothetical — it’s a harsh reality. I hear it time and time again in conversations with friends and constituents: The cost of raising children is overwhelming, and for too many, the dream of having children feels out of reach.

Maine is at a crossroads. Our state’s aging population and shrinking workforce present a serious challenge. The decisions we make now — particularly about supporting families and investing in child care — will determine whether we have the workforce and the community to carry us forward. If we fail to act, we risk losing the very foundation we need for Maine to thrive.

We are the oldest state in the nation and Maine’s economic future depends on growing our young population. Yet, right now, it is hard for families to raise children, particularly working parents who are caught in a bind. The high cost of child care is stretching families to their limits, forcing parents to choose between their career and their children’s well-being. No parent should have to make such a choice.

But the problem doesn’t stop with parents. The educators on the frontlines — those who care for our children — are some of the most underpaid people in our state. Child care educators are the backbone of our economy, enabling parents to go to work, study and contribute to society. These educators are often paid less than those in other fields that require similar skill and education. Their work is essential, we need to ensure they are compensated accordingly.

That’s why I’m introducing LD 1955, a comprehensive bill designed to address Maine’s child care crisis. The bill aims to create a more sustainable child care system by investing in both educators and families. It invests in Maine’s current salary supplement system for child care professionals, ensuring better pay and stability for child care educators. Additionally, LD 1955 makes permanent the Maine Child Care Affordability Program Child Care Employment Award, providing child care tuition assistance for professionals working in licensed child care programs to afford their own children’s care.

The bill also establishes sustainable scholarship programs for individuals pursuing degrees in early childhood education and supports apprenticeship opportunities to build a more skilled workforce. To ensure long-term sustainability, the bill requires the Department of Health and Human Services to develop a plan for the Child Care Affordability Program’s financial future, along with investing in the program so we can clear the current waitlist.

These actions will provide lasting support for Maine’s child care educators and families, helping to create a more stable and affordable system that benefits everyone in our community.

Maine’s future will be shaped by the strength of our children. But we can’t expect to build a strong future if we don’t invest in those who will carry it forward — our parents and child care educators. Every child in Maine deserves the best start in life, and every parent deserves the peace of mind to know that their children are cared for, nurtured and given the foundation they need to thrive.

Too many families are faced with impossible choices: between paying for child care and paying the bills, between pursuing a career or watching their children grow up without the best opportunities. This isn’t just an issue for a few — it’s a crisis that affects our children, our communities, our economy and our future. I spoke to Laura Larson, the executive director of Family Focus, an amazing child care provider here in our area who sees this firsthand, who wholeheartedly agrees. She shared, “Maine’s economy and future investments require a strong foundation. We need to build upon what makes Maine great: family and community. Raising a family should never be a stressful financial burden, and every child deserves the same opportunity for a quality start in life. Access to quality early childhood education is not a privilege; it is a right that should begin at birth, not just at 5 years old.”

Maine has always been a place where we lift each other up, where neighbors help neighbors. Now is the time for us to renew that commitment. We need to come together to ensure that every parent has the support they need, every child gets the care they deserve and every child care educator is treated with the dignity they’ve earned.

This is a bipartisan issue. I am proud that several Republicans in the House and Senate have signed on as co-sponsors to this bill. We can make sure that the future we’re building — one where our children can thrive, our workers are valued and our families are supported — is one that we can all be proud of. Let’s do it for the future of Maine — and for the future of all of us.

Mattie Daughtry represents state Senate District 23, Brunswick, Chebeague Island, Freeport, Harpswell, Pownal and part of Yarmouth in the Maine Senate. She also serves as Maine’s Senate president. She can be reached at Mattie.Daughtry@legislature. maine.gov or 207-287-1515.

