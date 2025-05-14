The host of “The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” called into the Howard Stern show this week to talk about the “magnificent” moment David Letterman appeared on his show.

Stern started the segment by describing Cashman’s long-running show in Bangor as one “no one’s heard of” and seemed surprised by Letterman’s appearance.

“I thought Letterman had been kidnapped and put on this show,” he said.

Letterman was the final guest on Cashman’s show, which wraps up this month after 15 years. The episode with Letterman’s surprise appearance aired on May 10.

“I wrote a letter that said I’m having a hard time leaving this show and I know Dave did as well and there’s really no one else who would understand this conversation better than him,” Cashman told Stern. “I’ll never forget the moment he walked out and people’s jaws collectively cropped in our audience of about 500 people. It was a magnificent night of television.”

“The Nite Show” was a variety show with opening monologues by Cashman, interviews, sketches and musical performances. It was filmed on the campus of Husson University with help from students and staff at the New England School of Communications.

Stern pointed out that Cashman’s other guests included John Davidson, who played the Count on Sesame Street, and Andrea Elson, who appeared as the daughter on “Alf.”

“Who was a better interview, Letterman or the daughter from Alf?” Stern asked.

Cashman said Letterman was the best, but Elson was also a great interview.

Cashman, 47, has said that Letterman was his No. 1 influence and he has asked him to appear on the show for several years.

The final episode of “The Night Show” airs May 17 and will not have any guests.

“We’re trying to take a (Johnny) Carson-esque approach to it, where it’s going to be memories and highlights and clips and final goodbyes,” he said in an interview last month.

