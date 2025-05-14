University of Southern Maine graduates Hailey Haskell ’25 and Jacob Curtis ’24 have different degrees – Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Accounting & Business Analytics, respectively – but arrived at college on a similar path: as Promise Scholars. These students are often the first in their family to attend college, like Haskell and Curtis, and in addition to the financial aid typical of a scholarship, the Promise program also extends mentorship, leadership and career development and access to resources that foster academic success and personal growth.

As graduation season approached, Haskell and Curtis reflected on how their college experience changed their lives, including why they plan to keep their talents close to home, helping to reverse talent loss in the state’s workforce and become part of Maine’s “brain gain.”

What’s going on for you as your life’s next chapter begins?

Haskell: I accepted a job at MaineGeneral in Augusta in their emergency department. I’m really excited about it. It’s part of a new grad program, so there’s extra training to help with the transition. I grew up in Augusta, with three siblings and tons of animals, so chaos is my thing. The ER feels like a perfect fit. I think my younger self would be proud of me.

Curtis: My younger self would definitely be proud of where I am today. I was able to take many different classes and did eight internships in eight different areas. After graduation, I started working in public government in Augusta, then recently transitioned to a lead role in a new software position at InterMed P.A. I’m also studying at the Roux Institute full-time for a master’s degree in data science, with a focus on artificial intelligence.

How did you find USM and what has been one of the best things about going there?

Haskell: I’d heard great things about USM’s nursing program. We have this amazing lab with high-tech dummies that we can practice on, and I knew I wanted my Bachelor of Nursing over an associate’s degree because I am thinking about becoming a nurse practitioner. But I was going to do an associate’s because of the cost. My high schooll JMG teacher referred me to Promise. It has let me go to my dream school without crazy debt.

Curtis: A guidance counselor told me about the Promise program. I don’t think I would have gone to college without it. As a first-gen student, I had vague plans but no real path. At USM, I think the personal growth was just as valuable as the degree. Learning how to work in teams with different personalities, how to live with people you don’t know, that all starts in college. And something surprising was the diversity. I’d hardly ever left Bangor. Now, most of my closest friends are from other countries—Ukraine, Angola, Burundi. Your view is limited when all you know is one place. But meeting people from different cultures, real people, changes that.

What has it meant to have this kind of structure and financial aid?

Haskell: I’ve served as a peer leader with Promise for the past three years. Throughout the year, I check in with first-years, help organize events and work with the program administration. So, that experience gave me a strong foundation in supporting others, knowing how to find resources, make a connection or answer questions. In 20 years, I see myself as a mentor or preceptor. I’d love to be a clinical instructor. Those skills I’ve learned here will follow me as a nurse. I know how to teach and support others, and I love doing it.

Curtis: The Promise Scholarship didn’t just help me pay for school—it gave me motivation. I’ve had mentors who see my potential and want to help guide me to where I’m meant to be. I felt like I owed it to the people who believed in me to do well, to show up, to finish. That support means more than just money. In 20 years, I want to leave a big mark—not just on my community, but the world. I know that’s a big thing to say, but Portland, Maine is becoming a tech hub, and that’s exciting to me. There are Maine companies with a worldwide impact. I’m thinking a little locally, but I want to build something with global reach.

Be a champion for Maine’s brain gain. Join the $20 million Promise Scholarship campaign and help local students build a brighter future right here at home.

