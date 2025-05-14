The Thornton Academy baseball team is making a move. One of just two undefeated teams in Class A South, the Trojans went from unranked a week ago to No. 3 in the latest Varsity Maine Top 10 poll.

Scarborough maintained its No. 1 ranking, while a few former top-five teams slipped a few spots.

The Varsity Maine baseball poll as of May 14, 2025. The top 10 teams are voted on by the Varsity Maine staff, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

BASEBALL 1. Scarborough (8) 87 2. Biddeford (1) 79 3. Thornton Academy 58 4. Greely 49 5. Gorham 45 6. Marshwood 39 7. South Portland 34 8. Mt. Ararat 33 9. York 27 10. Medomak Valley 15

Copy the Story Link