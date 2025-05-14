Ryan Shugars and the Scarborough baseball team are still No. 1 in the Varsity Maine Top 10 poll. Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald

The Thornton Academy baseball team is making a move. One of just two undefeated teams in Class A South, the Trojans went from unranked a week ago to No. 3 in the latest Varsity Maine Top 10 poll.

Scarborough maintained its No. 1 ranking, while a few former top-five teams slipped a few spots.

The Varsity Maine baseball poll as of May 14, 2025. The top 10 teams are voted on by the Varsity Maine staff, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

 

BASEBALL
1. Scarborough (8) 87
2. Biddeford (1) 79
3. Thornton Academy 58
4. Greely 49
5. Gorham 45
6. Marshwood 39
7. South Portland 34
8. Mt. Ararat 33
9. York 27
10. Medomak Valley 15

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
scarborough red storm, thornton academy golden trojans

Related Stories
Latest Articles