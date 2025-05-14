The Falmouth boys lacrosse team has faced little resistance this spring as it stakes its claim as the top team in the state.

Also in the poll, Yor and Thornton Academy flip-flopped spots in the top 5, while newcomer South Portland cracked the top 10.

The Varsity Maine boys lacrosse poll as of May 14, 2025. The top 10 teams are voted on by the Varsity Maine staff, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

BOYS LACROSSE 1. Falmouth (9) 90 2. Yarmouth 79 3. Thornton Academy 70 4. York 58 5. Kennebunk 57 6. North Yarmouth Academy 35 7. Freeport 30 8. South Portland 26 9. Maranacook/Winthrop 12 9. Windham 12

