The Cheverus softball team scored two significant victories in the last week — 6-2 over Windham and then 2-0 over Gorham.

That was more than enough to propel the Stags into the top spot of the Varsity Maine Top 10 poll.

Leavitt, ranked seventh last week, also climbed into the top 5.

The Varsity Maine softball poll as of May 14, 2025. The top 10 teams are voted on by the Varsity Maine staff, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

SOFTBALL 1. Cheverus (8) 88 2. Gorham (1) 78 3. Windham 69 4. York 63 5. Leavitt 51 6. Skowhegan 41 7. Bangor 22 8. Kennebunk 18 9. Medomak Valley 13 10. Greely 12

