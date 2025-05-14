The Cheverus softball team scored two significant victories in the last week — 6-2 over Windham and then 2-0 over Gorham.
That was more than enough to propel the Stags into the top spot of the Varsity Maine Top 10 poll.
Leavitt, ranked seventh last week, also climbed into the top 5.
The Varsity Maine softball poll as of May 14, 2025. The top 10 teams are voted on by the Varsity Maine staff, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
|SOFTBALL
|1.
|Cheverus (8)
|88
|2.
|Gorham (1)
|78
|3.
|Windham
|69
|4.
|York
|63
|5.
|Leavitt
|51
|6.
|Skowhegan
|41
|7.
|Bangor
|22
|8.
|Kennebunk
|18
|9.
|Medomak Valley
|13
|10.
|Greely
|12
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.