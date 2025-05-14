AUGUSTA — The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians has returned a representative to the Maine House of Representatives for the first time since 2018, a sign of a improved relations between the state and the Wabanaki tribes.

Brian Reynolds, the tribal administrator for nearly two decades, was sworn into office on Wednesday by Gov. Janet Mills for a term that will end on Oct. 31, 2026, filling the second of three House seats reserved for tribal members.

Reynolds, 56, said he’s looking forward to educating lawmakers about tribal issues and how strengthening tribes can also strengthen surrounding, non-tribal communities in Aroostook and Washington counties, which he feels are under represented in Augusta.

“There’s a lot of good people who live in those areas and the tribes work really well with our surrounding towns,” Reynolds said. “I would like to be a part of helping my tribe help the people of the area, because there’s lots of for sale signs in windows and stores. I think there is a lot of opportunity for economic development and other things in that area that will help everybody.”

Three tribes — the Penobscot, Passamaquoddy and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians — have the option of seating a member in the Maine House, where they can participate in debate and cast symbolic votes, meaning they don’t count towards the final tally but allows them to register their positions.

But those three seats have been mostly vacant since 2015. The Penobscot and and Passamaquoddy Tribes withdrew their representatives that year after former Republican Gov. Paul LePage rescinded an executive order to improve cooperation with the tribes. At the time, LePage said state’s “interests have not been respected.”

The Houlton Band of Maliseets, which currently has about 1,700 members, maintained the tribe’s seat until 2018. Only the Passamaquoddy Tribe has seated a member in recent years.

Reynolds said the tribal council’s decision comes after successfully creating an ambassador position to work with lawmakers and is a reflection of improved relationships and respect for tribal voices.

“I’ve been in tribal administration, I’ve been on tribal council, and the atmosphere here is the best I’ve seen in probably 20 years of semiregular trips to Augusta, testifying on bills and so forth,” he said.

Maulian Bryant, the executive director of the Wabanaki Alliance, which advocates for tribal interests at the State House and a former ambassador for the Penobscot tribe, agreed that the seating of another tribal representative reflects improved relations, which has led to the passage of several bills helping tribes.

“This role of tribal representative in the state Legislature has really had pros and cons for communities throughout the years,” Bryant said. “It feels like a seat at the table, and there have been times it’s been really important. And there’s been times when the state really hasn’t respected them.

“We seem to be in a place right now where … the state seems to be embracing them and really honoring their roles.”

Passamaquoddy tribal Rep. Aaron Dana said he’s excited to have another tribal voice to help advocate for pending initiatives — whether it’s full sovereignty or incremental changes to help tribes, such as expanding internet gaming, improving tribal policing and ensuring tribes receive the same benefits as other federally recognized tribes.

“Having more representation here is a great thing,” Dana said. “We have four tribes. I wish we could have four representatives, so that each tribe is represented specifically and in a way they can speak on behalf of their own people.”

The seating of Reynolds came on the same day that chiefs from five tribes in Maine were scheduled to deliver a State of the Tribes address. But that speech, which was delivered for the first time in two decades last year, was cancelled because of a scheduled conflict.

Tribal representatives, along with an expansive network of allies, have been pushing for Maine to recognize tribal sovereignty since 2019.

Unlike other federally recognized tribes, tribal communities in Maine are treated more like municipalities because of pair of state and federal laws enacted in the 1980’s to settle tribal claims to two-thirds of the state.

Tribal leaders say the agreements make it difficult for them to meet the needs of their members and that full sovereignty would help tribes and surrounding communities desperate for economic development. Despite bipartisan support in the Legislature, Gov. Janet Mills has opposed sweeping bills to restore sovereignty, warning of unintended consequences and the possibility of messy litigation. She has instead supported efforts to address specific issues.

Tribes have notched several incremental steps towards sovereignty, including having exclusive rights to online sports betting, providing tax relief for tribal members, implementing a state-level Child Welfare Act, and expanding jurisdiction of tribal courts, among others.

While tribes have so far fallen short of full sovereignty, Bryant said Indigenous communities have made progress under the current administration.

“I don’t want to speak for all people in all places, but I think you can see some of the bills we’ve been able to pass in the past couple years — there is progress in this relationship, and I hope for good things and that there’s a lot of healing,” Bryant said.

