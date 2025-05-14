Free community meal – Saturday, May 17, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Enchiladas, rice, salad and dessert. Kids menu available.
Free weekly community meal – Wednesday, May 21, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal plus salad, fruit, dessert and beverage is provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food program. Some evenings with live music.
Senior lunch – Wednesday, May 21, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. $4 suggested donation.
Italian Night supper – Saturday, May 31, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Salads, Italian cuisine, and desserts. $12, $5 children 8 and under.
