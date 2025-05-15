Years ago, I saw a bumper sticker that read “If you’re not appalled, you’re not paying attention.” I can’t recall what was even going on in the world then but find myself struggling with the way things are today.

If our representatives are appalled by the decisions of this current administration, why aren’t they speaking out more? (Sen. Susan Collins? Rep. Jared Golden?) If they aren’t appalled they have no right being in the positions they hold.

There has to be a return to decency, honesty and integrity in order for our nation to prevail and I challenge our representatives to have the courage to insist on it immediately. If not, what’s to come of us? I thank Sen. Angus King, Rep. Chellie Pingree and Gov. Janet Mills for doing their job. We see how hard they are working.

Sara Levite

Cumberland Center

