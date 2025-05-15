FICTION

Hardcover

1. “My Friends,” by Fredrik Backman (Atria)

2. “Heartwood,” by Amity Gaige (Simon & Schuster)

3. “James,” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

4. “Wild Dark Shore,” by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books)

5. “Great Big Beautiful Life,” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. “The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne,” by Ron Currie (GP Putnam & Sons)

7. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)

8. “The Pretender,” by Jo Harkin (Knopf)

9. “The Wedding People,” by Alison Espach (Henry Holt & Co)

10. “Sunrise on the Reaping,” by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Press)

Paperback

1. “Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Knopf)

2. “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

3. “Tom Lake,” by Anne Patchett (Harper Perennial)

4. “Same As It Ever Was,” by Claire Lombardo (Vintage)

5. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)

6. “The Only One Left,” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

7. “Table for Two,” by Amor Towles (Penguin Books)

8. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

9. “Slow Horses,” by Mick Herron (Soho Crime)

10. “The Berry Pickers,” by Amanda Peters (Catapult)

NONFICTION

Advertisement

Hardcover

1. “Raising Hare,” by Chloe Dalton (Pantheon)

2. “The Book of Alchemy,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

3. “Abundance,” by Ezra Klein, Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press)

4. “We Can Do Hard Things,” by Gleenon Doyle, Abby Wambach, Amanda Doyle (The Dial Press)

5. “The Let Them Theory,” by Mel Robbins, Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC)

6. “The Serviceberry,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

7. “Who is Government,” by Michael Lewis (Riverhead Books)

8. “Everything is Tuberculosis,” by John Green (Crash Course Books)

9. “The Fate of the Day,” by Rick Atkinson (Crown)

10. “Careless People,” by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron Books)

Paperback

1. “Letters of Laughter and Loss,” by Cheryl Stitham White (Maine Authors Publishing)

2. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Vintage)

3. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (Morrow)

4. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Penguin Books)

5. “On Tyranny,” by Timothy Snyder (Crown)

6. “The Hundred Years’ War,” by Rashid Khalidi (Metropolitan Books)

7. “Sociopath,” by Patric Gagne PhD (Simon & Schuster)

8. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Vintage)

9. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

10. “A Dumb Birds Field Guide to the Worst Birds Ever,” by Matt Kracht (Chronicle)

Copy the Story Link