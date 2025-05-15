After attending a screening of “Join or Die” last year, a documentary about the decline of civic engagement across the United States, I felt inspired to get involved in Skowhegan. That led me to join the Skowhegan Heritage Council, a town commission dedicated to preserving our history and strengthening collaboration among local organizations.

In many ways, the Heritage Council is about building bridges: between generations, between organizations and between our past and our future. It’s a small but essential part of our civic infrastructure. Like all infrastructure, it depends on people to keep it strong.

In a time when federal funding is shrinking and competition for grants is growing, Skowhegan needs structures like this. Not only to protect what we value, but to coordinate efforts effectively and make the most of our shared resources.

Right now, the Heritage Council is seeking new members to help sustain its work and safeguard Skowhegan’s heritage for the future. They are not looking for experts, just ordinary people who care about Skowhegan and want to contribute. Anyone who is interested in joining can submit a nomination application to the Town Manager’s Office at the Skowhegan Municipal Building.

Those who are located elsewhere also are encouraged to get involved in their area. Whether it’s a committee, a library or a local volunteer group, showing up is how we shape and strengthen the places we call home.

Celeste Banda

Skowhegan

