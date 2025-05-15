After attending a screening of “Join or Die” last year, a documentary about the decline of civic engagement across the United States, I felt inspired to get involved in Skowhegan. That led me to join the Skowhegan Heritage Council, a town commission dedicated to preserving our history and strengthening collaboration among local organizations.
In many ways, the Heritage Council is about building bridges: between generations, between organizations and between our past and our future. It’s a small but essential part of our civic infrastructure. Like all infrastructure, it depends on people to keep it strong.
In a time when federal funding is shrinking and competition for grants is growing, Skowhegan needs structures like this. Not only to protect what we value, but to coordinate efforts effectively and make the most of our shared resources.
Right now, the Heritage Council is seeking new members to help sustain its work and safeguard Skowhegan’s heritage for the future. They are not looking for experts, just ordinary people who care about Skowhegan and want to contribute. Anyone who is interested in joining can submit a nomination application to the Town Manager’s Office at the Skowhegan Municipal Building.
Those who are located elsewhere also are encouraged to get involved in their area. Whether it’s a committee, a library or a local volunteer group, showing up is how we shape and strengthen the places we call home.
Celeste Banda
Skowhegan
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.