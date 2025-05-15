In a concert hall. At a brewery. During a yoga class. Outside. By candlelight. At a festival.

Mainers will be able to hear classical music in all kinds of venues this summer. Here are a few.

PORTLAND BACH EXPERIENCE, JUNE 5-15

Emily Isaacson, founder and artistic director of Classical Uprising, believes this annual festival has something for everyone.

This year’s program includes multiple locations such as Portland and Bath. New to classical music? Try BachBend Yoga or Bach and Beer. Got kids? Try the Carnival Concert on the playground at Reiche Elementary School in Portland. Looking for high quality music, but in a casual environment? Isaacson described the salon series as “house parties but with classical music.” The locations this year include the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath and a glass sculpture studio. Are you what Isaacson would call a “music nerd”? Consider the lecture at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Portland about Hildegard von Bingen, a 12-century Benedictine abbess and the first-named female composer in music history. Do you want your classical music straight up? The festival will include concerts in traditional venues in Brunswick and Falmouth.

“Not every event is for every person, but every person will find their event at the Portland Bach Experience,” Isaacson said.

Some events are free, while others are ticketed. For more information, visit portlandbachexperience.com or call 207-200-7933.

Advertisement

BACH VIRTUOSI FESTIVAL, JUNE 18-24

This festival marks 10 years in Maine by moving to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Cape Elizabeth. Founder and director Lewis Kaplan said the milestone is exciting, although he joked that he still has a long way to go before he can match the 50 years he spent at the Bowdoin International Music Festival.

This year’s sweeping program features music that spans Bach’s career. It also includes newer works; Kaplan highlighted a commission by Matthew Schultheis that will be performed for the first time at the festival in New York and then in Maine.

“Bach is not just a composer, probably the greatest that ever lived that died 250 years ago, but he’s ongoing,” Kaplan said. “Virtually every major composer since that time has been influenced by Bach, so I feel responsible — not just happy, but responsible — for keeping that tradition going. Bach lives through the genius of other composers, including, hopefully, the young ones.”

The program also includes a concert at Etz Chaim Synagogue in Portland. Single concert tickets are $50. Bach by Candlelight tickets are $70 each. A season pass is $185. Students get in free. For more information, visit bachvirtuosifestival.org.

BOWDOIN INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL, JUNE 30-AUG. 8

The Bowdoin International Music Festival will welcome 280 students to the Brunswick campus this summer — just a fraction of the nearly 1,500 applicants. The public will have the chance to hear the visiting faculty at concerts throughout the summer, including a ticketed performance by pianist Richard Goode in August. An annual tradition is the Gamper Festival of Contemporary Music (July 10-13), which celebrates new and experimental music by living composers.

Executive director Daniel Nitsch said the students themselves will also perform free concerts at Bowdoin and nontraditional venues in the Midcoast and southern Maine. Those performance opportunities are invaluable, he said, and the local audience is always supportive.

Advertisement

“Anyone within driving distance of Brunswick can come and hear the next generation of classical musicians perform right in their backyard,” Nitsch said.

Nearly 90 percent of the festival is free to attend. Individual tickets for paid concerts are $49 each. Discounts are available for Bowdoin college students, faculty and staff, and season and flex passes are available. For more information, visit bowdoinfestival.org or call 207-373-1400.

SEBAGO-LONG LAKE MUSIC FESTIVAL, JULY 15-AUG. 12

The signature event here is the Tuesday night chamber music series at the historic Deertrees Theater in Harrison, but this festival also hosts community concerts in more intimate venues from Norway to Scarborough to Chebeague Island. Music director Mihae Lee wrote that all of the musicians from last year’s festival will return for the 53rd season in 2025, and the program will include the world premiere of a woodwind quintet called “Sound Bites” by living composer David Post.

Season tickets cost $145 and include receptions and open rehearsals, and individual tickets to the Tuesday concerts are also available for $35. Anyone under 21 can attend for free. For more information, visit sebagomusicfestival.org.

SEAL BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL, JULY 28-AUG. 6

This festival focuses in particular on American chamber music, and the composers will introduce their works before each concert. The core resident ensemble is the acclaimed Cassatt String Quartet, who will be joined by additional performers. The first event of the summer will be a children’s concert for ages 5 and up in North Haven on July 28. The main festival will take place from Aug. 2-6, and concerts are scheduled for Vinalhaven, Belfast and Portland. Most are free; tickets for the Aug. 6 concert at the Portland Conservatory of Music are $29.50. The Cassatt String Quartet and guest artists will also present community outreach concerts from Sept. 16-21. For more information, visit sealbayfestival.org or call (212) 932-9449.

PORTLAND CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL, AUG. 14-23

This festival will find a new home this year at Stevens Square in Portland; Good Theater recently renovated the auditorium there and is now managing the stage. The timing was fortuitous for the Portland Chamber Music Festival, which needed to relocate from its longtime venue at Hannaford Hall at the University of Southern Maine campus in Portland.

Advertisement

Executive director Alice Kornhauser said this year is focused on bringing people together as they feel big emotions.

“There’s a lot of stuff happening in the world, and with this season, we are really hoping to just bring people together in the communal experience of beauty,” Kornhauser said.

The nonprofit will present singer Ganavya and harpist Mariam Adefris in a May 27 concert with Space in Portland; tickets are $22 in advance or $25 on the day of the show. The summer festival itself is slated for two weekends in August. Most events will take place at Stevens Square, although the program also includes a special show at Space with harpist Charles Overton on Aug. 15. Highlights of the four main concerts will include two pieces written a century apart by women composers and music inspired by William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” interspersed with readings from the play.

Student tickets are $12, and adult tickets will range from $30 to $83. Season passes will cost between $136 and $300. For more information, visit pcmf.org.

BEYOND THE FESTIVALS

Here is a sample of concerts to be found outside the festival programs this summer.

The Oasis of Music at Trinity Commons in Lewiston provides a midday, midweek performance from September to May. This year’s program will conclude May 28 with a performance by Katherine Liccardo and Matt Consul. Admission is free with donations accepted. For more information, visit trinitylewiston.org.

Advertisement

On June 8, Palaver Strings will present the Lifesongs Project, which celebrates the stories of LGBTQ+ people in the local community. The concert at SPACE in Portland will be free and open to the public. For more information, visit palaverstrings.org.

The Portland Symphony Orchestra will close its milestone 100th season with a concert on June 17. The program highlights views of the United States from inside and out with music by Duke Ellington, Erich Wolfgang Korngold and Antonín Dvořák. Summer concerts includes two shows at the Seaside Pavilion in Old Orchard Beach — a tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John on June 28 and a selection of music from sci-fi and fantasy films on July 12. Tickets for the summer series between $32 and $45. For more information, visit portlandsymphony.org or call the PortTix box office as 207-842-0800.

Vigorous Tenderness will present a summer solstice concert on June 20 with a rain date of June 21. For more information, including a venue announcement, join the mailing list or follow @vigorous.tenderness on Instagram.

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra will perform a free outdoor concert on July 25 on the Town Mall in Brunswick. For more information, visit midcoastsymphony.org or call 207-315-1712.

Copy the Story Link